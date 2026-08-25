Must-Have Printable Fantasy Football IDP Rankings And Cheat Sheet: Features Every Down Linebackers

There are normal fantasy football players, and then there are IDP fantasy football players. We don't mind putting in twice the work to have twice the amount of fun. We don't just study the offensive players like some sort of casuals; we also break down every defensive position.

IDP is not for the weak of heart. It's a grind throughout the entire season. There are twice the amount of injuries to stress over, and there are no bathroom breaks when the other team is on offense. Luckily, we are here to help with our printable IDP rankings and cheat sheet.

This cheat sheet is for deep leagues, so you'll have plenty of options even late in your drafts. These are the best and most accurate IDP rankings you'll find anywhere! Be sure to click the link at the bottom to access and print your cheat sheet!

Linebackers

We didn't just rank the linebackers for you; we separated them between projected every-down linebackers and linebackers who we do expect to come off the field in certain packages. By staying on the field, the every-down linebackers give you more opportunity to rack up fantasy points. This is the kind of information you usually have to pay for on most sites, and we are giving it to you for free!

Defensive Line

In most IDP leagues, you don't have to separate the defensive ends from the defensive tackles, but we did that for you anyway just to be safe. The ends generally hold more fantasy value, but some of those tackles sneak in there and give you huge years from time to time.

That difference in value tends to sway a lot more towards ends in big-play leagues, but tackles can close the gap in tackle-dominated leagues. IDP scoring varies from league to league, so make sure you're familiar with the scoring system your league has implemented.

Defensive Backs

Like the defensive lineman, most leagues will just let you pick DBs, but we separated them into safeties and cornerbacks just in case. The top safeties hold far more value than corners, but every year a few corners have league-winning-type seasons. The issue is that corners tend to depend more on interceptions, which is extremely difficult to predict.

Also, if you are new to IDP, it's imperative to remember that in most cases, the best NFL corners do not score many fantasy points because they aren't thrown at as much and the guy they are covering isn't catching the ball as often. This is a mistake almost every new IDP player makes. Nickel corners also tend to hold a lot of value, and you should exploit your platform if possible to start corner-eligible safeties in your CB slot if cornerbacks are mandatory.

Download And Print Your Fantasy Sports On SI IDP Cheat Sheet Here!!!!

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