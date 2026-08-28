Must-Have Printable PPR Rankings And Cheat Sheet (Updated): How High Can Caleb Williams Rise?

The first step to having a great fantasy football draft is showing up to the draft table organized and prepared. We are here to help you dominate your league mates and win your league this season with our up-to-the-minute rankings in our Fantasy On SI must-have printable PPR cheat sheet.



These are the most accurate rankings for the 2026 season, and nobody does more research than us. If your goal is to crush your competition, then this is the cheat sheet you need. The link to our must-have Fantasy Sports On SI PPR Cheat Sheet is at the bottom of the page.



Quarterbacks



We are seeing a changing of the guard at quarterback, much like we did in the late 2010s when the older stars were aging, and the young quarterbacks were on the rise. You'll still find some long-time familiar faces near the top of the rankings, but there are also a ton of exciting young names looking to leap into that tier of elite fantasy quarterbacks.



You need to identify and select the next breakout star, and we're here to help you do that. This draft is loaded with young talent that goes well beyond just the QB1s.



Running Backs



The running backs are the most important position in fantasy football. This is the position where you can find the most value, and where you'll find the most important league-winning players.



These aren't your average copy-and-paste rankings. You'll immediately see big changes from the fantasy community's consensus rankings. We make sure you are a step ahead of everyone else in your league.



Wide Receivers



Again, you'll immediately see significant changes when it comes to our wide receiver rankings. You don't want to just be running with the pack, drafting the same way everyone else is.



We are here to give you a distinct advantage so that you can win your league. The goal is not just to win the league, not just be competitive or make the playoffs. These are league-winning rankings.



Tight Ends



This might be the deepest and most talented crop of fantasy tight ends we have ever seen. There are six tight ends with a legitimate shot at finishing as the TE1 overall. We never see that kind of depth at this position.



With that high-end depth, there is also a ton of depth behind the top guys. We will help you identify the best sleepers who will help you raise your trophy at the end of the year.

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