The National Basketball Association took the stage on Sunday and revealed its 2026 NBA Draft order. The Washington Wizards will own the No. 1 overall pick, with the Jazz and Grizzlies to follow. The struggling teams now look to new futures with players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cam Boozer. They will each have newly set expectations, which come with projected fantasy basketball rankings. Here is what we foresee in our first post-lottery mock draft.

1.1 — Washington Wizards — AJ Dybantsa (F)

Player Comparison: Brandon Ingram

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: F25

If the Wizards do not trade out, Dybantsa is the go-to pick. His biggest strength is scoring, where he will be the Wizards' starting small forward and the highest-used player next to Trae Young.

1.2 — Utah Jazz — Darryn Peterson (G)

Player Comparison: Devin Booker

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: G30

Peterson is not 100% the 2nd pick. However, his raw value is commonly stated with Peterson being the No. 2 scorer in the draft. He will play next to Keyonte George and Ace Bailey, vying for a high usage rate, but is more likely to split his high usage evenly at 20-23%.

1.3 —Memphis Grizzlies — Cam Boozer (F)

Player Comparsion: Julius Randle

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: F32

Boozer draws fouls with excellence, playing a bully-ball style. His value comes with scoring and rebounding above all. Boozer will play undisputed high minutes in a high workload. His weakness will be his lack of a team roster.

1.4 — Chicago Bulls — Caleb Wilson (F)

Player Comparison: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: F45

Wilson should fit into a nice role quite fast, as the Bulls have the shallowest big-man depth chart in the NBA. Nonetheless, he is still a raw talent and will probably be a more rotational player under a new, yet-to-be-decided head coach. His value is in every key metric; supreme at none, great at all.

1.5 — Los Angeles Clippers — Keaton Wagler (G)

Player Comparison: Tyrese Haliburton

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: G55

Wagler is a floor manager, much like Haliburton. Wagler is a strong 3-point shooter with great passing mixed in. Wagler may be the sixth man behind starters that include Darius Garland and Kawhi Leonard, but he is an elite bench player for sure.

1.6 — Brooklyn Nets — Darius Acuff Jr. (G)

Player Comparison: Kemba Walker

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: G40

Acuff shall be able to step into an immediately impactful role. While competing with Egor Demin and Nolan Traore for minutes, Acuff may be the best of the trio. He is the best guard-scorer in this NBA Draft. His weakness: defense. That matters less to us, fantasy basketball managers.

1.7 — Sacramento Kings — Kingston Flemings (G)

Player Comparison: De'Aaron Fox

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: G50

Flemings brings elite defense and passing, but less scoring dominance. He is a great pure basketball player who will try to start for the Kings, but will likely be a sixth man to begin the year.

1.8 — Atlanta Hawks — Mikel Brown Jr. (G)

Player Comparison: Darius Garland

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: G45

With Trae Young gone, Brown can quickly start alongside CJ McCollum. They will look to Brown to become a premier scorer on the Hawks. While the 8th selection, he may be higher than the 8th-best fantasy basketball rookie.

1.9 — Dallas Mavericks — Brayden Burries (G)

Player Comparison: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: G65

Burries is an elite shooter with great defense. However, he will be a bench player behind Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. Burries is the draft's best 3-point talent.

1.10 — Milwuakee Bucks — Nate Ament (F)

Player Comparison: Michael Porter Jr.

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: F55

While Ament is not quite the shooter that Porter is, he is a great shooter for his size at his position. Ament will only get bigger and more filled out. His value lies in scoring and rebounding. He will complement Giannis quite well and could start coming in October, but that will be uncertain until the rosters take more shape.

1.11 — Golden State Warriors — Aday Mara (C)

Player Comparison: Ivica Zubac

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: C35

The tall center will be the first taken in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Warriors desperately need to add size, as all they had in 2025 were Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. Mara will start and be a premier rim-protector.

1.12 — Oklahoma City Thunder — Yaxel Lendeborg (F)

Player Comparison: OG Anunoby

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: F70

Lendeborg is a defense-first player with a complementary, but not elite, scoring ability. Lendeborg's skill set does not align with that of a high-level fantasy basketball asset. He will also come off the Thunder's deep bench.

1.13 — Miami Heat — Labaron Philon (G)

Player Comparison: Immanuel Quickley

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: G60

The Heat are going to gun for Giannis this offseason. Philon will be a nice addition, perhaps to jump Davion Mitchell as the starting point guard. Nonetheless, Philon will be a rotational Heat player who adds great scoring and passing.

1.14 — Charlotte Hornets — Koa Peat (F)

Player Comparison: Aaron Gordon

Fantasy Basketball Ranking Projection: F70

As NBA-ready as Peat is, he falls victim to a deep Hornets depth chart. Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Moussa Diabate, and Ryan Kalkbrenner steal time. Yet, Peat can be a long-term phenom for the Hornets. He adds great rebounding, paint-scoring, and passing. He can play both inside and out.

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