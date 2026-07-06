These underrated free agent signings are not the household names who grab the headlines. They serve as the glue guys on NBA teams.

John Collins: Detroit Pistons

The Pistons signed forward John Collins to a three-year, $51-million contract with the expected departure of Jalen Duren. He should bring reliable interior scoring and adds size in their frontcourt. He also brings reliable elite shooting efficiency with career with elite efficiency in multiple shooting categories.

FG Percentage 3-Point Percentage Effective FG Percentage 54.6% 36.9% 59.5%

Statistics provided by BasketballReference.com

Collins will be a force in transition, and will definitely be a lob threat with Cade Cunningham. The Pistons were 7th in the NBA in fast break points last season, and the addition of Collins could put them in top five territory. Collins gives fantasy owners contributions in almost every major scoring category. His only underwhelming stat is in the assist category and blocked shots. He projects as a top-100 fantasy player, and head to head points leagues is where he should perform best.

Collin Sexton: Los Angeles Lakers

After Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent departed via free agency, the Lakers rushed to fill the void left on their bench. They ended up signing one of the premier back up guards in the league as Sexton received a 2-year contract worth $19 million. The Lakers desperately needed a point guard to lead the second unit whenever Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves needs a breather. Sexton possesses great catch and shoot ability and owns a three point percentage of 38.9%. He utilizes his speed well enough to get into the lane, and that's where 42.5% of his scoring accumulates.

Sexton may have to compete with another free agent signing in Quentin Grimes for minutes, but his scoring prowess should should give him the advantage. Sexton wouldn't be a good fit in category leagues due to Doncic dominating the ball and taking away his assist opportunities. His best format would be in points leagues where his scoring efficiency matters more.

Moritz Wagner: Brooklyn Nets

The Nets added to their depth in the front court after signing Wagner for 2 years at $19 million. He is expected to be a role player coming off the bench, and should help fill the void left by Nic Claxton. Wagner is known for his infectious energy and hustle, along with his gritty, physical style of play. This is exactly what the Nets needed in their second unit. He can also help space the floor, and helps open lanes for the guards to attack.

Wagner can also knock down the three, but his 31.4% from last season places him in the lower-middle tier of stretch big men. Fantasy owners will have to see if the Nets manages his workload due to the ACL tear he suffered last season. Wagner won't contribute many blocks or steals, and his defensive numbers are mediocre at best. He is ranked as a top 120 player in points leagues, and could be the perfect fit in dynasty leagues if he could somehow win the starting job at any point during the season.

Andre Drummond: New York Knicks

After the free agency departure of Mitchell Robinson, he Knicks signed journeyman center Drummond to a one-year deal. With his physical presence and size, there shouldn't be any drop-off in production. Looking at the situation from a fantasy basketball standpoint, Drummond brings more value offensively than Robinson did, giving the Knicks second unit a back up center who is capable of scoring if they need him to. He has always been a monster on the boards, and has averaged double-digit rebounding totals for most of his career.

Drummond also led the NBA in rebounds per game on 4 different occasions, and will give fantasy owners a huge boost in that category depending on the minutes he receives. In deep category leagues, he's worth having on your roster if you need rebounds and a boost in field goal percentage. His value in dynasty leagues are minimal at best at this stage in his career.

Marcus Smart: Houston Rockets

\The Poickets decided to sign Smart to a two-year deal for $13-million, and is projected to be a stabilizing force off the bench. He will be reunited with head coach Ime Udoka, while both were members of the Celtics once upon a time. Smart will provide veteran leadership, and will lilely serve as a mentor to Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. As an elite perimeter defender, he should help bolster the Rockets' backcourt defense with his aggressive style of play.

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Who is the best roster move for the rest of the season? — Dynatyze Basketball (@Dynatyze) February 12, 2026

For fantasy owners, Smart should be in the discussion if you're drafting for steals, assists and overall defensive production. His fantasy value is mostly tied to defensive metrics. His poor field goal percentage, and limited scoring upside may be cause for concern, but sometimes you have to take the good with the bad in the world of fantasy sports. In dynasty formats, Smart should be viewed only as a short-term asset.