New York Jets Trade for Geno Smith; Fantasy Football Stock Rises for Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets made a trade that fans will definitely have mixed opinions about. The team trades minimal assets to gain Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders. As of now, he will be the Jets QB1, back after over ten years since his departure. As a fantasy football platform, we will look at this matter and assess his fantasy football valuation.

Fantasy Football Impact

We must consider first the weapons that Smith will have at his disposal. The Jets have the following depth chart of skill positions:

RB1: Breece Hall

RB2: Braelon Allen

WR1: Garrett Wilson

WR2: Adonai Mitchell

WR3: John Metchie III

TE1: Mason Taylor

The weapons find themselves to be a midpack unit among all NFL teams. Hall is a borderline top-10 running back, as is Wilson, a borderline top-10 wide receiver. Mitchell and Metchie III provide moderate support. Ultimately, it may be up to the Jets' pass blocking and play-calling to help Smith reach his upside of being a top-10 fantasy football quarterback.

In 2025, Smith was QB22 for the Raiders. Surely, the Jets will be an upgrade, as the Raiders set records despite being a bad offense. The team brings in Frank Reich to call plays, and as Reich is known as a sort of 'quarterback whisperer,' Smith may be able to ump back into the top-15 of quarterbacks.

Entering 2026, it will be very hard to predict where Smith stands. His 2025 season was much worse than his 2024 and prior seasons. With a new coaching staff and a new offense in his grasp, many things can happen. He will not be a draftable asset in fantasy football.

As to Garrett Wilson, the most notable asset, he should only rise in value. The quarterback play of Justin Fields was nothing short of awful in 2025. Smith shall only get better for Wilson, thus maintaining his WR1 upside.

New York Jets Trade for Geno Smith

Text from a pumped #Jets QB Geno Smith: "Complete full circle moment back to where it all began. I’m excited to connect with my new teammates and coaches and everyone in the building as well as build a new relationship with the fan base and community." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2026

The Jets traded for Geno Smith on the afternoon of March 10. The Jets send a 2026 6th-round pick in exchange for Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick. It has been said that the Raiders will pickup most of Smith's contract. The Jets add their old friend for very little in the 6th round.

The focus now turns to the Jets QB2 job. They are rumored to be targeting Carson Wentz, perhaps instead of drafting someone like Ty Simpson. Many NFL teams have won with budgeting the quarterback positon. Jets fans will hope that they succeed in this endeavor.

