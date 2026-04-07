NFL Draft Rankings: Best Wide Receivers Outside the Top 10 Including Malachi Fields

As I move through the NFL prospect pool at wide receiver, the chance of finding a helpful fantasy option outside the top three rounds diminishes significantly. In 2023, the Rams identified and finessed Puka Nacua in the fifth round after catching only 107 of his 165 targets over 27 games at BYU, leading to 1,743 yards and 14 touchdowns, while some value in the run game (39/357/5). He has been an absolute beast over his first three seasons for Los Angeles (105/1,575/14, 79/1,036/4, and 129/1,820/11).

2026 NFL Draft Top 5 Wide Receivers

2026 NFL Draft Wide Receivers 6-10

Here’s a look at the third tier of wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft Class:

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Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

After playing well for Virginia in 2023 (58/811/5) and 2024 (55/808/5), Fields had a much weaker opportunity the following year for Notre Dame (36 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns). He brings a big play profile, highlighted by yards per catch over the past three years (14.0, 14.7, and 17.5). Fields gained 100 yards or more in three starts in 2024 (5/100, 11/148, and 9/129). Last year, his best success came in two games (4/97 and 7/99/2) late in the year.

WHAT A CATCH BY MALACHI FIELDS 😱



Watch No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 22 Pittsburgh Panthers on ABC and the ESPN App ➡️ https://t.co/CFYySAqkwB pic.twitter.com/zESKRvd9YR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2025

Fields is a below-par runner (4.61 40-yards dash at the NFL Combine) who gains his edge in size (6’4” and 220 lbs.). His release and quickness take away an easy catch value near the line of scrimmage. He brings a jump baller skill set, with the hands to turn tight throws into wins in his catcher’s mitt. Fields plays physicality, but his lack of speed limits his spacing, even if gaining an advantage off the snap vs. press coverage. His route running only has limited directions, lowering his value when moving back to the quarterback or creating separation at the top of his pass pattern. He has a zone-buster feel, with value at the goal on fades and the ability to make big plays. A possible Nico Collins progression in the NFL, with traits of Marquez Colston.

Antonio Williams, Clemson

Clemson wideout Antonio Williams (WO45) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams played well in his freshman season (56/612/4) at Clemson, but he was limited to only five games the following season (22/224/2) due to injuries. He pushed his production higher in 2024 (75/904/11 with seven carries for 101 yards and one score). A hamstring issue last year led to no catches over his first three games. Williams had a string of five catches or more in eight of his final nine starts, resulting in one impact showing (10/142/1). His season ended in late December with a shoulder issue.

For NFL teams looking to improve their slot options at wide receiver, Williams falls into a value area in this draft class. He threatens defense with early speed and quickness while having the tools to lose defenders in coverage. When the ball is in his hands, Williams creates missed tackles with shimmies and shakes. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but his strength looked to be trailing. Defense will test his release, but their failure could lead to some big plays. Offense will look to get him the ball close to the line of scrimmage to take advantage of his run after the catch. Williams was active in 2024 at the second and third levels of defense, showcasing a more rounded skill set.

De’Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

Stribling is a double transfer wideout who started his college career at Washington State (44/471/5 and 51/602/5). His first season at Oklahoma State (14/198/1) was derailed after four games due to a wrist injury. He set a career high in receiving yards (882) the next year with 52 catches and six touchdowns while gaining 17.0 yards per catch. In 2025 at Ole Miss, Stribling finished with another steady season (55/811/6). He gained over 100 yards receiving in five career games (7/174, 7/157/1, 7/101/1, 7/123/1, and 7/122), with four of these outcomes coming in 2024.

For a big wideout (6’2” and 205 lbs.), Stribling brings intriguing speed (4.36 40-yard dash). He doesn’t get off the line of scrimmage quickly, leading to him gaining more of his advantage over the long field. His blocking will keep him on the field on run plays. Stribling gets into his routes with acceleration and intention. Stribling must improve his catch rate on contested passes. If defenses give him daylight on a slant or a seam pass, he has the talent to finish these catches with touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Indiana wideout Elijah Sarratt (WO34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a great season at James Madison (82/1,191/8) over 13 games, Sarratt delivered two production years at Indiana while earning a National Championship in 2025 with Fernando Mendoza. He played well in 2024 (53/957/8 – 18.1 yards per catch), followed by a league high 15 touchdowns last season, with 65 catches for 830 yards. Sarratt gained over 100 yards six times in his first college season (5/105/1, 8/139/1, 13/160, 8/128/1, 6/107/3, and 8/115) and in six more games with the Hoosiers (6/137/1, 7/128/1, 7/135, 8/165/2, 7/156/1, and 8/121/1).

Sarratt brings size (6’2” and 210 lbs.) to the NFL. There have been reports of his 40-yard time falling on both side the 4.5. He runs his routes with rhythm and an eye for creating bigger catch windows. His release projects as a negative vs. press coverage, while lacking the early separation to create early wins. Most of his action will come over the first two levels of defenses. Sarratt will shine in the red zone, where his size and catch radius will lead to touchdowns.

Chris Bell, Louisville

Over four years at Louisville, Bell improved his stats every year, leading to career highs at each step of his career. He comes off 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns. Bell made bigger plays over his first three seasons (15.0, 14.0, and 17.1 yards per catch). His best value came in five games (9/112/1, 2/101/1, 10/135/1, 12/170/2, and 9/135/2) over the past two years.

Bell ended last season on the injured list with a torn ACL in his right knee. As a result, he should slide in drafts. At 6’2’ and 220 lbs., Bell has a natural advantage in size, with winning speed (sub 4.50 40-yard dash before his injury). His route running, release, and quickness project below NFL standards. He worked out of the slot in college, using his build to gain an edge. Once Bell gets rolling, his game has an uptick in value.

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