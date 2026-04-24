Seahawks Draft Jadarian Price: Can He Replace Kenneth Walker in Fantasy Football?

The reigning Super Bowl Champion, Seattle Seahawks, made the final pick in the 1st round of the NFL Draft. In doing so, they took Jadarian Price, running back out of Notre Dame. As the Seahawks lost Kenneth Walker III, it raises the question of whether Price can be his replacement or if backup Zach Charbonnet can. With a new offensive coordinator on the sidelines, there is much to unwrap here.

Fantasy Football Impact

Price was the dynamic RB2 to Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame. However, he was a fantastic one at that. In the past, backup running backs have risen, flying under the radar when behind their fellow college RB1s. Price played 12 games for the Fighting Irish in 2025, recording 674 yards on 6.0 yards per carry and 11 rushing touchdowns.

The scouting report on Price lists him as a lower center-of-gravity player. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein lists Price as "Tempo-driven back with smooth hips, elite vision and a nose for the end zone." "He moves like a zone back but has average downhill burst for a one-cut runner." While all of this flies over some heads, it is better to provide comparisons to current NFL players. Those include: David Montgomery, Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard, and Kyren Williams.

With Charbonnet's torn ACL return timeline, Price will enter training camp with a torn ACL, a great opportunity to replace Walker III's production. Given this state of affairs in the running back room, Price will be able to have tremendous volume off-the-bat. If Charbonnet is not ready for Week 1, Price could reasonably have 15+ rushing attempts per game. At that point, his rest-of-season volume is up to how good he plays football.

The reward on Price outweighs the risk. He has RB1 upside on the best team in football, and even when Charbonnet returns, Price could remain the lead back. It is to be noted that Charbonnet is in the final year of his contract and could fall to be a lower-priority option as a less long-term choice.

On the other hand, the Seahawks have lost their offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak. He is widely considered among the top offensive minds in the NFL. In now comes Brian Fluery, the 49ers' run-game coordinator. While the offense could dip, as the Eagles saw it, it is as it is in Philadelphia; the drop-off shall not be as drastic.

Fleury will bring the 49ers' offensive style, with a one-cut player and zone running. The Seahawks look to remain run-first, as they have given them success in their Super Bowl campaign. Without overcomplicating the situation, Price will have low risk in an offensive scheme that will favor his game. When Charbonnet does return, he will play alongside Price but behind him in run share. As for being Kenneth Walker III 2.0, that is a tall task for anyone.

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