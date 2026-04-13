NFL Draft Sleepers & Stars: O-Linemen Who Could Transform Struggling Offenses in 2026

In the fantasy market, the NFL draft brings excitement at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end, but those players can’t excel without talent on their offensive line. Each offensive structure is different, and mobility at the quarterback position can cover weaknesses in pass protection. In addition, talent at the receiving positions commands more attention in coverage, creating potentially better rush lanes for their running backs.

Worst Offensive Lines in 2025

Here’s a look at the five worst offensive lines in 2025 in sacks allowed:

Las Vegas Raiders (64)

Minnesota Vikings (62)

Los Angeles Chargers (60)

Arizona Cardinals (59)

Tennessee Titans (56)

New York Giants (56)

In 2024, the Bears (67) and Browns (65) had the most issues defending quarterbacks.

Chicago shaved over 43 sacks in one season despite investing their first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on offensive players – TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden III. Their long-term goal was to give their young franchise quarterback better weapons via the draft while trading for two guards – Joe Truney and Jonan Jackson. This offseason, the Bears tried to upgrade their center position by acquiring Garrett Bradbury (former first-round draft pick – 2019) from the Patriots.

As for Cleveland, they neglected to select an offensive linemen last season, but lowered their sack total (53). Five of their players selected were from the offensive side of the ball – RB Quinshon Judkins, TE Harold Fannin Jr., QB Dillon Gabriel, and QB Shedeur Sanders. This offseason, the Browns went the trade route to hopefully improve pass protection by adding RT Tytus Howard in a deal with Houston, followed by a three-year contract ($63 million). Cleveland also ponied up $49.5 million to sign LG Zion Johnson for three seasons.

In this year’s NFL draft, the Raiders clearly need a quarterback upgrade, along with addressing their issues in pass protection. J.J. McCarthy’s inability to make defenses pay for attacking the quarterback position with big plays, a la Sam Darnold in 2024, led to the Vikings changing gears at the quarterback position by signing the mobile Kyler Murray. Giants fans would love for New York to protect Jaxson Dart better in his sophomore campaign at quarterback.

Best Offensive Lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft

Here’s a look at the top offensive linemen in this year’s draft class:

RT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Mauigoa is a right tackle prospect with three years of experience. He wants to get off the ball quickly to create an earlier edge in his blocking assignments. His aggression can get him in trouble at times, but he has the vision, base, and footwork to expand his pass blocking real estate. The next step in his development is adding patience to his reads to avoid getting beaten to the inside by multiple move defensive ends. Mauigoa comes in at 6’5” and 330 lbs.

LT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (OL41) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Over three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Proctor made 39 starts at left tackle. A left shoulder injury was an issue in 2024 despite only missing two games (surgery in January of 2025). Proctor is a mountain of a man (6’7” and 350 lbs.) who will run over defenders in the run game, with the range to handle his responsibilities in pass protection. He’ll dominate power players, but Proctor is trailing in his decision-making when oncoming defenders set up outside his box. His pass sets can slant more to the outside, leaving a winnable window for speed players who avoid his first blow and shift across his face to attack on the interior. The next step in his development is a cleaner punch with his hands and better balance with his footwork early off the snap.

RT Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano opened his college career at left tackle, but shifted to the right side over the past two seasons. He earns his success by gaining advantages with his speed, quickness, and athletic ability. Fano can match defenders stride for stride with his footwork, but he will be challenged by power and bully players. His frame (6’5” and 310 lbs.) has room to grow, but an NFL team may choose to keep him sleek to create open field edges in the run game or develop wins in space on screen plays. His pass blocking will be limited at times when falling out of rhythm with talented speed/power players.

LG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

After working a rotational bench/starter over his first two seasons with Penn State, Ioane made 27 starts in 2024 and 2025. He played in front of two talented running backs, leading to him earning his pedigree as quick hitting power blocker. His range and mobility are limited, requiring him to engage his wins in a timely fashion after the snaps. Ioane locks onto defenders in his range while stalemating aggressive power players with his hands and base. His challenge in pass protection will come from players who beat him to the spot or create havoc with their depth of pass-rushing moves.

RT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Freeling made a progression in each of the past two seasons for the Bulldogs. He came off the bench to make five starts at left tackle over 14 games in 2024, followed by a full-time starting job last season. His resume is relatively short, and a switch to right tackle could be in the cards. Freeling moves well, allowing him to create early wins in the run game. With more experience and bulk, his value in pass projection should naturally improve. He offers value in space in run blocking, but his hands, timing, and punch tend to be off the mark against top defensive ends. I expect him to get better, but Freeling may need some more development time.

LT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Despite playing in a run-favoring offense, Lomu arrives to the NFL with a higher foundation in pass protection. He plays with vision, balance, and strength in his pass sets, which may improve with some added bulk and strength. His run-blocking style should be much better at the next level if playing more in a quick, hitting power offense. Lomu must add fire to his fights at the line of scrimmage, with a willingness to punch a defender in the face if that’s required for a win. His vision and understanding of the pass rush grades well. Experience and coaching should allow Lomo to become a more rounded player.

Check out the top five tight ends entering the 2026 NFL Draft!

LG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

A slow path to the NFL (turns 25 in November) may hurt Pregnon’s draft value. After not seeing a snap in 2020 and 2021 for Wyoming, he made 11 starts at right guard. USC added him in a NIL deal in 2024, leading to Pregnon shifting to left guard for 27 of his final 28 college games. His first step is below par, but he plays with power and good hands, allowing Pregnon to regain control of his one-on-one battles. His strength and range contribute to his success in pass protection. In the NFL, speed players who get off the ball quickly are going to be more of a problem.

RT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

This foreign import (Nigeria) had a late start to his football career. Over two seasons at East Los Angeles College, Iheanachor saw action at left and right guard in 2022. He developed into a starting right guard (26 games over the past two seasons for Arizona State). His experience in soccer and basketball sets the tone for advantages with his footwork and speed. Iheanachor needs more coaching and experience, but his raw skill set could turn into winning assets in a hurry. His first and most needed work is with his reads and understanding of his assignments. The quicker he can react rather than think, the more wins Iheanachor will create.

LG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Over the past three seasons, Bisontis saw action at left and right guard. He missed some time in 2024 due to a high ankle sprain. His foundation, power skill set ranks well, but Bisontis does have a limited range. He is at his best when creating quick, early wins in the run game, but his skill set can be exposed when defenders beat him with their spacing and a clean window to the ball carrier. Bisontis must develop a better rhythm in pass protection, requiring a balance between patience and aggression.

C Connor Lew, Auburn

After making 19 starts at center for Auburn in 2024 and 2025, Lew saw his year end last season with a torn ACL in his left knee. With 10 months of recovery time, he has a chance to be ready for opening day. He comes to the NFL with a high foundation in strength, quickness, and hands. Lew wants to get off the ball quickly and attack with his run blocking. His finishing power is trailing, and bully pass rushers will be a problem at times. He must expand his range in pass protection.

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