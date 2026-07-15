Isaiah Likely and 3 Other Fantasy Football Targets on Bad NFL Teams

Just because an NFL team is projected to stink does not mean their players are worthless. Even when winning 3, 4, or 5 games, there can be players who eat in fantasy football and become garbage-time phenoms. Don't be scared. Use logic to evaluate risk versus reward and pick sharply. As we do our own analysis, below are some top picks to eye up in fantasy football, despite the teams' reluctant outlooks.

RB, Ashton Jeanty (Raiders)

Jeanty's rookie season failed his preseason ADP. I get it, he was not very good, but any football knowers understand that it was his bad team around him. Jeanty could not get to the line of scrimmage often without being contacted.

The Raiders play a new in 2026. Klint Kubiak takes over the offense as a Super Bowl Champion. Kirk Cousins expects to be the veteran quarterback come Week 1. Jeanty will maintain his heavy workload. We expect Jeanty to account for at least 70% of the team's rushing yards per game, as he will be the team's top red-zone asset.

The ceiling is very high for Jeanty, and he should only improve off of his 2025 season, in which he was still the RB11 overall.

WR, Garrett Wilson (Jets)

Wilson's 2025 saw him reach his target share, accounting for about 35% of all passes before his early-season injury. The Jets signed Wilson to be their guy indefinitely. While they did draft Omar Cooper Jr. as a quality WR2, Wilson is the guy to whom his target share shall be in the 25-30% range.

The offense to be run by Frank Reich will be valuing short, effective passes. That is right up Wilson's alley, who is elusive and elite in space. Expect this offense to chase in many games, thus passing above-average and favoring the garbage time output of Wilson and company.

WR, Marvin Harrison Jr. (Cardinals)

On the eye test alone, Harrison Jr. is as good as advertised. He has struggled to find his upside in the system run by Drew Petzing. The good news is that a new regime is set in place. Mike LaFleur now runs this team, and he has emphasized that the Cardinals will move Harrison Jr. around to put him in favorable situations.

Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback, and despite a less favorable passing offense, he actually boosted Michael Wilson to WR10 in fantasy football. While yes, that name is not Harrison Jr., it shines a light on what can happen. That is, the gunslinging quarterback will have Harrison Jr. in his sights very often.

Without much desire beyond the top-2 wide receivers on the depth chart, we can expect Harrison Jr. to have at least a 25% target share, with high upside, in a new, uncertain but promising offense led by LaFleur, who is moving from the Sean McVay side of things.

TE, Isaiah Likely (Giants)

It is being thought that Malik Nabers will not return to the football field until October. While the Giants have said they hope for Week 1, no medical expert has seemed to think that's true. What does that mean? Someone must step up in the receiving game, and that shall be Likely.

The Giants signed their new tight end, a signing that the new staff led by John Harbaugh and Matt Nagy liked. In fact, Likely comes from Harbaugh's Ravens-led team. The sight is familiar. While a depth chart that will start the year with Darius Slayton and Calvin Austin III doesn't catch the eye, the future Likely will have the highest-upside pass-catcher. Can Nagy make Likely his new Travis Kelce?

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: