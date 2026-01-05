NFL Playoff Wide Receiver Rankings & Tiers Featuring Puka Nacua & Nico Collins

The fantasy football season is over, at least for season-long players. However, we still have plenty of DFS and fantasy playoff options. If you are playing in a playoff league, be sure to carefully read over the rules and scoring system. These are the wide receiver tiers for the playoffs.

Tier 1 Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

These are the top elite fantasy options in the playoffs. Nacua can almost be in a tier of his own, but we felt Collins belongs up there with him. However, in playoff leagues, when you can only pick one player from each team, Collins is a must-own, while Nacua has to compete with Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Davante Adams.

Tier 2 Wide Receivers

AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This is the second tier of wide receivers, and they all have massive upside. After a slow start to the season, Brown really picked it up in the back half of the year. Adams has been a touchdown scoring machine, which makes him a dangerous fantasy option for your opponents. Diggs has been a bit up and down; however, the volume is there and was awesome in the season-long fantasy playoffs.

Tier 3 Wide Receivers

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) in a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This tier is a slight step behind Tier 2. Still, these are all either the WR1 on their teams, other than Smith, who is an elite WR2 option in Philly. On any given week, Smith could serve as the top option for the Eagles. We are intrigued to see how Metcalf looks and is utilized coming off his two-game suspension.

Tier 4 Wide Receivers

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This is a big tier. All of these players have a ton of upside, but also have low floors. These are the players who could be extremely valuable in DFS leagues. While they can win you your week on any given week, they are also scary options to have to rely on.

Tier 5 Wide Receivers

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

These options are the high-end dart throws. We've seen all of them have big weeks, and they get enough volume that they aren't an off-the-wall pick. However, they are also players with low floors that can give you next to nothing on a given week without the consistency or upside of Tier 4.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: