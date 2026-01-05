NFL Playoff Wide Receiver Rankings & Tiers Featuring Puka Nacua & Nico Collins
The fantasy football season is over, at least for season-long players. However, we still have plenty of DFS and fantasy playoff options. If you are playing in a playoff league, be sure to carefully read over the rules and scoring system. These are the wide receiver tiers for the playoffs.
Tier 1 Wide Receivers
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
These are the top elite fantasy options in the playoffs. Nacua can almost be in a tier of his own, but we felt Collins belongs up there with him. However, in playoff leagues, when you can only pick one player from each team, Collins is a must-own, while Nacua has to compete with Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Davante Adams.
Tier 2 Wide Receivers
AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots
This is the second tier of wide receivers, and they all have massive upside. After a slow start to the season, Brown really picked it up in the back half of the year. Adams has been a touchdown scoring machine, which makes him a dangerous fantasy option for your opponents. Diggs has been a bit up and down; however, the volume is there and was awesome in the season-long fantasy playoffs.
Tier 3 Wide Receivers
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
This tier is a slight step behind Tier 2. Still, these are all either the WR1 on their teams, other than Smith, who is an elite WR2 option in Philly. On any given week, Smith could serve as the top option for the Eagles. We are intrigued to see how Metcalf looks and is utilized coming off his two-game suspension.
Tier 4 Wide Receivers
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
This is a big tier. All of these players have a ton of upside, but also have low floors. These are the players who could be extremely valuable in DFS leagues. While they can win you your week on any given week, they are also scary options to have to rely on.
Tier 5 Wide Receivers
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
Mack Hollins, New England Patriots
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
These options are the high-end dart throws. We've seen all of them have big weeks, and they get enough volume that they aren't an off-the-wall pick. However, they are also players with low floors that can give you next to nothing on a given week without the consistency or upside of Tier 4.
Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21