NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Quarterback Projections, Updated Rankings

The 2025 NFL season is down to eight teams. Five of the top 12 quarterbacks remain, with the top three ranking first, second, and third in this week’s rankings.

Divisional Round Quarterback Projections & Rankings

Shawn Childs

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo had the top quarterback fantasy offense this year (457.55 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdown formats. Josh Allen draws the Broncos this week, who finished sixth in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Here are Denver’s stats allowed to quarterbacks:

343-for-593 for 3,606 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns. They gained only 6.1 yards per pass attempt. QBs rushed for 331 yards (4.7 yards per carry) on 71 attempts, with two scores on the ground.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams led the NFL in passing stats. Matthew Stafford lost nine yards rushing this year on 38 carries while being the top passing quarterback (4,707 passing yards with 46 touchdowns). The Bears ended the 2025 season ranked 31st in quarterback defense.

355-for-533 for 4,076 yards and 32 touchdowns. Quarterbacks gained 7.6 yards per pass attempt, but struggled defending running QBs (64/396/5 – 6.2 yards per carry).

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England led the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.9) while averaging only 29.5 passes per game. Drake Maye delivered 4,844 combined yards and 35 touchdowns in his second season in the NFL. He helped his fantasy value with an active role in the run game (103/450/4 – 4.4 yards per carry). The Texans finished last season with the fifth-best defense vs. quarterbacks.

319-for-538 for 3,486 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. Quarterbacks gained 6.5 yards per rush. Their defense did allow big plays to running quarterbacks (6.4 yards per carry – 52/334/1).

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams completed only 55.0% of 393 passes over his last 11 games, but he still delivered 21 combined touchdowns with some success running the ball (46/273/1 – 5.9 yards per carry). The Rams ranked 14th in quarterback defense.

377-for-599 for 3,988 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. Quarterbacks rushed for 254 yards on 54 carries and one score.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold was a boom-or-bust quarterback this year, averaging 28.1 passes per game. As a result, Seattle ranked 22nd in quarterback fantasy points (308.55). The 49ers climbed to 17th in quarterback defense.

398-for-584 for 4,110 yards and 30 touchdowns. They allowed 7.0 yards per pass attempt, with a stout defense vs. running QBs (63/224/1 3.6 yards per carry).

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) rolls out to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Broncos underachieved at quarterback this season (15th in fantasy points – 362.05). Bo Nix gained 4,287 combined yards with 30 touchdowns (83/356/5 on the ground). The Bills have the second-best quarterback defense in 2025, thanks in part to offenses having success in the run game.

277-for-464 for 2,894 yards and 21 touchdowns. Quarterbacks rushed for 370 yards on 55 carries with four touchdowns (a league high 6.7 yards per carry).

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy helped the 49ers finish sixth in quarterback fantasy points (386.50 fantasy points). Over 10 games, he averaged 260 combined yards with 2.5 touchdowns per game. Seattle ranks 12th in quarterback defense.

375-for-600 for 3,619 yards and 23 touchdowns. They allowed only 6.0 yards per pass attempt, but struggled at times vs. running quarterbacks (58/287/3).

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

The Texans ranked 19th in quarterback fantasy points (332.70). C.J. Stroud only had 20 touchdowns this season while missing three games. Houston gained 4,225 combined yards at the quarterback position with 26 touchdowns. New England has the 10th-best quarterback defense.

344-for-514 for 3,501 yards and 25 touchdowns. Quarterbacks gained 6.8 yards per pass attempt. They allowed one rushing touchdown to a QB (60/283/1 – 4.7 yards per rush).

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR FULL DIVISIONAL ROUND QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS!

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: