NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Wide Receiver Rankings & Projections

The dynamics of the wide receiver position will likely determine who wins the Super Bowl this year. The Texans could be without Nico Collins (concussion). Ricky Pearsall may miss another game, leaving the 49ers’ receiving positions compromised, with George Kittle out for the season.

Only eight wide receivers are projected to score over 10.00 fantasy points in PPR formats. Jaxon-Smith Njigba and Puka Nacua remain the clear studs, while Davante Adams brings the highest in scoring. I have Collins and Pearsall projected as out in the first run of the projections.

The Bills have the best quarterback in the playoffs, but Buffalo ranks last in every wide receiver category. They’ve scored only 11 touchdowns while gaining 11.7 yards per catch.

The elite combination of Puka Nacua and Davanta Adams led to the Rams ranking first in wide receiver fantasy points (731.20). They lead all postseason teams in catches (243), receiving yards (3,262), touchdowns (27), and targets (367).

The Patriots’ wideouts finished second in fantasy points (606.50) despite only having 13 more targets than the Bills’ wideouts. Seattle also ranked poorly in targets (290).

Denver held wide receivers to 11.7 yards per catch while facing the second-most targets (351). The Seahawks gained 71.2% of their receiving yards via their wide receivers.

The Broncos came into 2025 with a highly touted defense, but they have underachieved expectations in many games. Denver finished 11th in fantasy points (463.40) to wideouts while facing 340 targets (most of any playoff team). Their pass defense allowed only seven touchdowns to wide receivers.

Buffalo (164), Houston (159), and New England (161) gave up the fewest number of catches. The Patriots faced only 255 targets, but wide receivers still scored 16 touchdowns.

Wideouts gained an impressive 14.5 yards per catch against the Bears, a great sign for the Rams this week unless a snowstorm rolls into town. Chicago allowed 27 touchdowns to wide receivers.

Surprisingly, the Texans have given the second-highest yards per catch (13.8) to their wide receivers, an area where New England has excelled this season.

The Rams do have risk vs. the wide receiver position (202/2,563/16 on 327 targets), but Caleb Williams is the most inaccurate passer in the playoffs.

