NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 Quarterbacks In 2025
Welcome to the NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 Quarterbacks — your go-to guide for identifying which signal-callers will light up your lineup this season. From breakout stars like Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix to proven veterans like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, we break down the upside, floor, and fantasy outlook for each top-10 QB based on team changes, surrounding talent, and early ADP trends. Whether you're hunting for elite production or mid-round value, these rankings and projections will help you draft smarter and dominate your league.
10. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Williams enters the league with a treasure chest of pass-catching talent at every level — from the backfield to tight end. The Bears must protect him better, but the upside is real: think 4,500 combined yards and 30+ total touchdowns. He’s currently ranked 11th among QBs, five spots ahead of his 2024 finish (300.95 points), and trending upward as a high-upside QB2 with QB1 breakout potential.
9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mayfield's resurgence was no fluke — he finished third among QBs in four-point TD leagues with 428.80 points despite a rotating cast at receiver. Tampa’s embarrassment of pass-catching riches gets even deeper with rookie Emeka Egbuka joining the fold. With 4,500 combined yards well within reach, expect some touchdown regression (closer to 35), but Mayfield remains a top-10 fantasy option with sneaky weekly upside.
8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes suffered a rare dip in fantasy production last year as Travis Kelce evolved into more of a chain-mover and Rashee Rice’s off-field issues cast a shadow. Xavier Worthy adds intrigue, but it may take time for this unit to click. Mahomes still feels like a lock for 4,500 yards and 35+ scores if Rice avoids a lengthy suspension — but without that, he may fall just shy of elite-tier output.
7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Nix flashed serious fantasy potential late last season, averaging 25.35 FPPG over his final 10 games — that pace would’ve ranked him top-three if sustained all year. Now, with Sean Payton fully designing the offense around him, upgraded weapons (Evan Engram), and year-two growth looming, Nix feels like a 4,500-yard, 35-touchdown breakout waiting to happen. Currently ranked eighth in ADP, he’s a perfect mid-round QB target with top-five upside.
6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys reshaped their offense around Dak by adding George Pickens and overhauling the backfield, signaling a return to a more pass-heavy approach. Prescott, quietly a top-six QB last year, has the weapons and volume to once again threaten 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns. With his current ADP outside the top 10, fantasy managers have a rare buy-low window on a proven fantasy force.
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Health is the only thing that can hold Burrow back. With Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and TE Mike Gesicki at his disposal, the Bengals boast elite weaponry if everyone stays upright. Burrow is an early-round QB4 in ADP, and rightfully so — pencil him in for 4,800 yards and 40 scores if he plays all 17 games.
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson is primed for another electrifying season thanks to the arrival of Derrick Henry, who adds red-zone gravity and opens up lanes for big plays. While a slight dip in passing touchdowns is possible due to increased rushing success near the goal line, Jackson’s dual-threat dominance makes 4,500 total yards and 35+ touchdowns a safe projection. Ranked QB2 in ADP, he remains a high-ceiling difference-maker.
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen is fantasy royalty. He’s averaged 42+ total touchdowns over five straight seasons and gives you unmatched weekly upside with his legs and cannon arm. Even without flashy new weapons, he remains a foundational piece in every league format — and a strong contender to lead the league in fantasy scoring yet again.
2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts needs to throw more to truly challenge for QB1 overall, but his rushing floor keeps him in elite company. With A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson in tow — plus an underrated Dallas Goedert — the potential for 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards is very real. If the Eagles finally unleash him with 30+ pass attempts per game, Hurts has 5,000 total yards and 40+ touchdowns in his sights.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
The rookie sensation brings an electric skill set to Washington’s offense, with Deebo Samuel joining Terry McLaurin to bolster the receiving corps. Daniels can scorch defenses with his legs or his arm, and if the offensive line holds up, he could deliver a Lamar-like breakout in Year 2. Don’t be surprised if he flirts with 5,000+ total yards and 40 scores — his ceiling is that high. He’s a fantasy cheat code in the making.