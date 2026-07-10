Chris Bell and 3 Other Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Deep-Sleepers

The NFL Draft Class is headed to camp. With teams ready to begin their summer grind, the best players tend to rise to the top. Depth charts will be a hot conversation, especially in the deeper areas of WR3-5 and RB2-3. Especially among rookies, sleepers may prove viable in fantasy football. Today, we highlight 4 high-upside rookies, and those sleeper picks are not the likes of Jeremiyah Love and Makai Lemon. They are more obscure and further down the current ADP lists.

WR, Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

ADP: WR94

Depth Chart Spot: WR4

The Dolphins drafted Bell in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is a product of Louisville, where he played under highly touted head coach Jeff Brohm. His quarterback was the USC veteran-transfer, Miller Moss. The system was pro-style, and in it, Bell had 6.6 receptions, 83.3 yards, and 0.55 touchdowns per game.

Bell joins a Dolphins depth chart that will be very volatile. Although Bell is the WR4 at the moment, he trails Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington, and Tutu Atwell. Neither of those three names is scary, and all three names are easily surpassable on the depth chart. Bell is a rare WR4 who could become the team's WR1 within realistic expectations.

WR, Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

ADP: WR58

Depth Chart Spot: WR2

Cooper Jr. comes from the reigning National Champion, the Indiana Hoosiers. In his senior season, Copper Jr. averaged 4.3 receptions, 59 yards, and 0.8 touchdowns per game. That is impressive given that the team had to feed Elijah Saratt, Charlie Becker, and EJ Williams as well. Indiana had the best wide receiver room in college football.

The hype is real regarding Cooper Jr. on the Jets. While he technically will be in a battle for WR2 with Adonai Mitchell, the expectation is that Cooper Jr. is the better player and he will win the job. The Jets will probably trail many games, and if they don't, that means the team is playing quite well. Frank Reich will keep his Geno Smith offense simple, relying on shorter passes. Cooper Jr. should easily have a 16% target share at the minimum. If Garrett Wilson misses time, that number surges.

RB, Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

ADP: RB59

Depth Chart Spot: RB2

Washington Jr. comes from the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he averaged 13 attempts, 89 yards, and 0.7 touchdowns per game on 6.4 yards per attempt in 2025.

The value in Washington Jr. is that of a handcuff. It is also a high-upside one. Klint Kubiak is expected to bring great things as a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator-turned head coach.

We currently project the Raiders to average 102.5 yards per game on the ground. Ashton Jeanty probably owns 75-85% of that volume. If he were to miss any time, Washington Jr. would step into a role of 60% or more of the running-back touches. That right there makes him a fantasy football RB2.

WR, Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

ADP: WR70

Depth Chart Spot: WR2

Williams hails from the Clemson where he was once a top wide receiver prospect. A down season for a struggling Clemson team docked him value to be drafted in the third round. Much of this was due to the later-reported injuries of Cade Klubnik, which were reported later. The quarterback played through them.

The world is for the taking. Williams is listed as the Commanders' WR2. He is trailed by Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, and Luke McCaffrey. While all 3 backups are good, none have proven to be more than a WR3 on any given depth chart. With Williams, the upside lies. With Jayden Daniels at the helm, he may float to the heavens. Buy low while the risk is hardly anything.

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