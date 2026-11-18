The race for the 2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is wide open, driven largely by an intriguing group of pass-catchers and versatile running backs. While the quarterback market is beginning to shift behind emerging starters, fantasy managers have spent the first half of the season relying on explosive wideouts and dual-threat backs to carry weekly lineups.

Here is a breakdown of the top offensive rookies making the biggest impact in fantasy football, as they continue to build their cases for the league's top rookie honor.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Key Stats: 33 receptions, 523 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns (62 targets)

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) makes a catch while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston has separated himself from the pack as the league's rookie leader in receiving yardage. Averaging nearly 16 yards per catch, his combination of steady target volume and downfield big-play ability makes him the premier fantasy wideout in this class, even as Cleveland's passing attack distributes targets across multiple rookies.

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Key Stats: 40 receptions, 458 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown (63 targets), 43 rushing yards

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) celebrates after a touchdown against Houston Texans during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston isn't the only rookie wideout thriving in Cleveland. Concepcion leads the rookie class in receptions and targets, giving him a weekly floor in PPR formats. Add in his designed rushing touches, including red-zone work out of the backfield, and Concepcion offers multi-dimensional value that keeps him neck-and-neck with his teammate.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Key Stats: 212 yards, 307 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson has carved out a vital role in Kansas City by dominating as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. While his rushing volume remains modest, his 307 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air to provides the exact type of PPR insulation fantasy managers covet. If his early-down carry share expands down the stretch, his ceiling jumps considerably.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Key Stats: 191 rushing yards, 128 receiving yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman is quietly becoming the centerpiece in Denver's offense. A physical runner with reliable hands, he has consistently converted scoring opportunities near the goal line. As his workload continues to trend upward, Coleman's blend of rushing efficiency and pass-game utility puts him squarely in the mix for both fantasy lineups and hardware.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Key Stats: 501 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 123 rushing yards

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a rookie quarterback class still finding its footing, Daniels has flashed genuine fantasy upside thanks to his legs. Generating over 120 yards on the ground alongside 502 passing yards gives him the rushing floor that can salvage otherwise quiet passing days. Cutting down on turnovers will be the key to locking down long-term starter value.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Key Stats: 34 receptions, 413 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, (51 targets)

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When on the field, Tate has operated like a seasoned WR1, averaging roughly 59 receiving yards per game. The only thing holding him back in the rankings has been missed time due to a shoulder injury. Assuming he stays healthy through the second half, the target share in Tennessee makes him a strong bounce-back candidate.

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Key Stats: 79 rushing attempts, 356 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) rushes teh ball past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Operating in one of he league's most run-friendly schemes, Black currently paces all rookies in rushing yardage. His early-down volume gives him a dependable floor, though he will need more third-down passing work and high-leverage goal-line looks to climb into the top five.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

Key Stats: 20 receptions, 306 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns (24 targets)

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few rookies have been more efficient on a per-target basis than Cooper Jr. Hauling in 20 of his 24 looks at over 15 yards per reception, he has maximized every snap he's been given. If New York rewards that efficiency with an expanded route tree and more targets, Cooper Jr. could be a late-season league-winner.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Key Stats: 22 receptions, 367 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns (35 targets)

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Douglas has quickly established himself as a vertical threat in Miami's speed-heavy attack. Averaging 16.7 yards per grab, he is a boom-or-bust flex play whose deep-ball connection can flip a fantasy matchup in a single quarter.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Key Stats: 76 rushing attempts, 268 rushing yards, 36 receiving yards

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The volume is there for Love, as only Kaelon Black has logged more carries among rookie backs despite efficiency and touchdown luck lagging behind. Averaging 3.5 yards per carry without a trip to the end zone yet, Love sits firmly in the RB3/flex tier until Arizona's red-zone offense starts clicking.

Rookies on the Radar

Beyond the top ten, several first-year players are knocking on the door of weekly fantasy relevance.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders: Having recently taken over as the Raiders' starting quarterback, Mendoza has immediately surged to the top of Offensive Rookie of the Year betting boards. His rushing ability and favorable upcoming schedule makes him a priority waiver-wire target in two-QB and Superflex leagues.

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders: Has quietly racked up 326 receiving yards and two scores as a reliable chain-mover in Washington.

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) and safety Nick Cross (25) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Sitting at 312 yards, Lemon continues to carve out situational value in a crowded Eagles passing attack.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: With 284 receiving yards on the ledger, Bernard has flashed playmaking potential when called upon.

The Bottom Line

At the midway point of the campaign, Cleveland's dynamic duo of Boston and Concepcion sets the pace for fantasy production, while Johnson and Coleman headline a versatile group of dual-threat running backs. With quarterbacks historically holding an edge in award voting and with Mendoza newly installed as the starter in Las Vegas, the second half of the season promises plenty of movement both in fantasy rankings and the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year.