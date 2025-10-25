All Eyes on Aaron Rodgers vs. Packers but Fantasy Players Should Focus on This Stud RB Instead
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers takes on his former team in a clash of the AFC North and NFC North leaders. The Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (4-2).
Both teams want to play well on defense while controlling the clock with the run game. Pittsburgh lacks depth at wide receiver, while the Packers are waiting for two of the best wideouts to return from injuries. The success of their tight end will be the key to scoring via the pass.
Packers vs. Steelers Week 8 Game Info
TV: NBC
Time: 8:20 PM EST
Spread (DraftKings): Packers -3.0 points
Over/Under: 45.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 8, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Packers and Steelers:
Green Bay Packers Week 8 Player Projections
Jordan Love grades well in completion rate (69.3% - career-best) and yards per pass attempt (8.2), but he is more of a game manager based on his pass attempts per game (29.3). He’s passed for over 250 yards in three starts (292/2, 337/3, and 259/1).
DraftKings set his over/under at 238.5 passing yards (-113o), which aligns with his season average (239.7). Love is a slight favorite to pass for over 1.5 touchdowns (-115o). I have him projected to gain 267 passing yards on 33 attempts (31.5 at DraftKings).
Quarterbacks vs. Steelers Defense
Pittsburgh ranks 21st in quarterback defense, despite facing only one top QB (Drake Maye – 4th). Four of their six opponents passed for over 265 yards.
- Justin Fields (218/1)
· Sam Darnold (295/2)
· Drake Maye (268/2)
· Caron Wentz (350/2)
· Dillon Gabriel (221/0)
· Joe Flacco (342/3)
The last five quarterbacks averaged 43 passes per game.
Running Backs vs. Steelers Defense
Josh Jacobs has yet to rush for over 100 yards in a game this year. He has had a floor of 84 yards in 50% of his six starts, with his three down days resulting in 66, 39, and 55 yards. Jacobs has two touchdowns in three consecutive starts while averaging 18.5 carries. His yards-per-carry (3.7) is well below his 2024 average (4.4), partly due to him gaining fewer than 20 yards on 111 of his rushes.
DraftKings set his over/under at 66.5 rushing yards (-114u). He is -185 to score an anytime touchdown.
The Steelers allowed three running backs to gain over 100 yards, with no other back reaching 40 rushing yards.
- Breece Hall (19/107)
· Kenneth Walker (13/105/1)
· Chase Brown (11/108)
After a big game in rushing yards (16/127), Jaylen Warren has an over/under of 55.5 yards (-113o) on the ground. He failed to reach that level in his other four starts (11/37, 14/48, 18/47, and 11/52). Pittsburgh had him on the field for 65% of their snaps last week.
Running Backs vs. Packers Defense
The Packers rank second in rushing yards allowed (415) by running backs. They’re allowing only 3.6 yards per carry with two scored on the ground.
Warren is +130 to score an anytime touchdown, which is well out of line for his career path (seven touchdowns over 53 games – 13.2%). His true touchdown line is close to +760 with no juice priced in.
Three running backs have gained over 56 rushing yards against Green Bay.
- Quinshon Judkins (18/94)
· Javonte Williams (20/85)
· Bam Knight (14/57)
Pittsburgh Steelers Week 8 Player Projections
Aaron Rodgers has yet to pass for over 250 yards, while finishing with fewer than 205 yards in three matchups (203/1, 139/2, and 200/1). Ten of his 14 passing touchdowns have come on the road.
DraftKings has him on a path to 219.5 passing yards (-113u), which is above my projections (200 yards and two touchdowns). He’s averaging 211.7 yards on the year.
The Packers have played one fewer game than most NFL teams. Their defense allows only 5.8 yards per pass attempt, ranking Green Bay 7th in quarterback defense.
- Jared Goff (225/1)
· Jayden Daniels (200/2)
· Joe Flacco (142/0)
· Dak Prescott (319/3)
· Joe Flacco (219/2)
· Jacoby Brissett (279/2)
The Steelers' lack of wide receivers leads to slower drives for Pittsburgh and less explosiveness in the passing game. In addition, Green Bay’s pass rush will shorten Rodgers’ passing window.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
The tight end scoring feast (4 TDs) by the Steelers against Cincinnati led to Metcalf posting a dull game (3/50 on five targets) in Week 4. He scored a touchdown in his four previous starts while posting his best outcomes at home (5/126/1 and 4/95/1). Pittsburgh has only looked his way six times a game this year
The Packers rank eighth in wide receiver defense (191.50 fantasy points) over their six games. Wideouts have accounted for 47.2% of their team’s receptions while gaining only 11.3 yards per catch. George Pickens (8/134/2) and Ja’Marr Chase (10/94/1) posted the only two impact games.
Four other wide receivers gained over 55 yards against Pittsburgh.
- Jalen Tolbert (4/61)
· Tee Higgins (5/62)
· Zay Jones (2/67)
· Marvin Harrison (2/58)
Metcalf has an over/under of 54.5 receiving yards (-115o), with a +150 prop line for scoring an anytime touchdown.
Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
From 2022 to 2024, Doubs ranked 71st (102.60), 37th (174.40), and 56th (132.10) in fantasy scoring while missing four games in 2022 and 2024. He’s gained over 100 yards once (6/151/1) in his 49 matchups. Romeo scored 20.00 fantasy points or more in two games (8/73/1 and 6/58/3). The Packers gave him an uptick in chances over his last three games (25 targets), leading to a floor of 55 receiving yards and five catches in each matchup.
Wide receivers have beaten the Steelers’ defense for 87 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns on 140 targets this year, resulting in 227.30 fantasy points (22nd). Six wide receivers have gained 90 yards or more.
- Garrett Wilson (7/95/1)
· Cooper Kupp (7/90)
· Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/103)
· Justin Jefferson (10/126)
· Jordan Addison (4/114)
· Ja’Marr Chase (16/161/1)
Doubs has an over/under of 52.5 receiving yards (-113u). He is +165 to score an anytime touchdown.