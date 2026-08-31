Printable Fantasy Football 0.5/Half-PPR Cheat Sheet: MarShawn Lloyd Shoots Up The Rankings But Don't Overreact

Some fantasy football owners love to play with a PPR scoring format, while others prefer Standard/Non-PPR scoring. However, there are some Goldilocks players out there who find 0.5/Half-PPR scoring to be just right.

We realized that our Half-PPR cheat sheet needed some updating, so we did just that. Our printable rankings are updated for this last stretch before the start of the fantasy football season to help you dominate your league.

The first and biggest step to crushing your league mates is showing up to your draft room prepared and organized. That's what we do for you right here with this cheat sheet. You can find the printable rankings and cheat sheet by clicking on the link at the bottom of this page.

Quarterbacks

The top of the quarterback rankings aren't going to shock anybody, but there are a ton of up-and-coming quarterbacks who are shaking up the bottom half of the QB1s and the QB2s this season. We did a ton of research into these players to make sure you make the best pick and can find a league-winner, whether your strategy is to grab a top star or wait for a while and find value.

This is a key position that different owners address very differently. They score the most points in the game; however, the position is also deep, and you can find value late this year.

Running Backs

In my opinion, this is the most important position in fantasy football and always has been. Finding an elite bell-cow running back is the quickest way to fantasy football dominance. With bell-cows becoming more scarce in recent years, they have only become more valuable.

These rankings are the very best. Do not make the mistake of not bringing this cheat sheet to your draft if you want to win your league. We put a ton of time and effort into these rankings, and right here is where you separate yourself from the rest of the duds in your league.

Wide Receivers

We shake things up at the wide receiver position. These rankings will look a lot different from any others you'll find. That's because they are better. Don't be afraid to go and get your guy at this position. No position has more possibilities than the wide receivers, and you should take full advantage of that and find value.

Tight Ends

This is the deepest group of fantasy tight ends we have seen maybe ever. We will help you nail this position. Much like the quarterbacks, no matter what approach you take to the position, we've got you and will make sure you get the right guy.



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