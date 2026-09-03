Printable Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet For All Scoring Formats: D'Andre Swift Makes A Late Push Up The Rankings

With the start of the NFL season now less than a week away, we are back with our overall master list cheat sheet to help you dominate your league on this final weekend for fantasy football drafts. It features our printable PPR rankings, 0.5/Half-PPR rankings, and Standard/Non-PPR rankings. All the cheat sheets in one spot to make things more convenient for you.

These rankings have been updated and will continue to be updated right up until the NFL season kicks off. This is the best way to show up to your draft organized and prepared to crush your competition. These are the best, most well-researched rankings in the business. So make sure you click the link below to access and print all three fantasy football cheat sheets.

Quarterbacks

The quarterback rankings have stayed mostly stable since the start of training camp. There has been far less movement than in any of the other primary positions. Of course, there have been some tweaks here and there, but nothing major.

We are extremely confident in these rankings, with our top guys right through our QB2s and beyond. This was a tough year to rank the position because even though there are a few familiar faces at the top, there are a ton of young fantasy quarterbacks forcing their way into the top-10 this season.

Running Backs

Of all of the positions, none are more important than the running backs. They are the toughest to find and have the most upside. This is where you'll find the most crucial league-winning options.

The time we put into these running back rankings is ridiculous. Not only for you, but they are the same rankings we use when we are drafting in our most important leagues. These rankings do not look like every other set of rankings you'll find on most sites.

Wide Receivers

Wideouts will most likely make up the bulk of your fantasy roster. There are a ton of them, and many of them have a wide range of outcomes. This is the position that changes the most, not only because players emerge at the position, but also because they are widely impacted by their supporting cast. They are heavily reliant on someone to get them the ball.

Like with the running backs, these are not copy-and-paste rankings. You'll see right in the top five that these are clearly not just the consensus rankings being regurgitated.

Tight Ends

We have repeatedly said all offseason that this could be the most talented and deepest crop of fantasy tight ends we have ever seen. There are six elite options and potentially more than 20 tight ends with TE1 upside. These cheat sheets will help you make the right pick whether you want to target an elite option or find value later in the draft.

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