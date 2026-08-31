Printable Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets For All Scoring Formats: Post Josh Jacobs Fallout For Packers Backfield

We have been releasing printable fantasy football cheat sheets to help you dominate your leagues all offseason. Today we are releasing one updated master sheet. If you click the link at the bottom of this page, you can find the master sheet with our updated PPR, O.5/Half-PPR, and Standard/Non-PPR printable rankings. These are must-have rankings if you want to win your fantasy football championship.

Quarterbacks

Regardless of format, the rankings don't change for obvious reasons. They very rarely ever catch passes, and that rare occasion certainly isn't enough for us to adjust any rankings. Surprisingly to no one, Josh Allen is sitting at the top of these rankings.

While the top of the rankings is as expected, there are a ton of new faces who are being considered QB1s this season. Ranking these players varies considerably from site to site. That's why you need these cheat sheets. No one puts in more time researching and breaking down the numbers than we here at Fantasy Sports On SI.

Running Backs

You'll start seeing some differences from rankings to rankings with the running backs. The pass-catching running backs will be higher in the PPR rankings and drop off a bit when it comes to the Standard/Non-PPR rankings.

It's important not to over-adjust to the scoring system, though. A great pass-catcher still gets points for all those yards and touchdowns in standard leagues, and touchdowns and yards are still very valuable in PPR leagues. Don't get too crazy because of your scoring format, but adjust accordingly.

Wide Receivers

The wide receivers are where you'll see some of the biggest swings because of the nature of the position. You'll see that our wide receiver rankings are well throughout and don't look like the same rankings you'll see on every other site.

It's important to believe in your rankings and go get your guy. That's what we do here. You won't find any copy-and-paste job here. These are the best rankings in the business to help you win titles.

Tight Ends

Our tight end rankings look very different from all the others. We killed it at this position last year, and we fully intend to do even better this season. With so much talent at the position this season, it could be a game-changer. We will make sure you find a league-winner.



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