Printable Fantasy Football Half/0.5-PPR Cheat Sheet To Bring To Drafts: Patrick Mahomes Is Creeping Up The Rankings

Week 1 of the NFL season is now just days away, and many of us fantasy football players will be drafting over the weekend. Nothing is more important for your draft than showing up prepared with rankings you are confident you can trust. We got that covered for you.

We do tireless research so you can have the best possible rankings to help you win your championship. Those rankings have been put into a printable cheat sheet you can print out and bring to your draft to help you dominate your friends and enemies.

If you want to crush your foes and earn a trophy this season, these are the rankings you need. Just scroll to the bottom of this page and click the link to access and print your Fantasy football Half/0.5-PPR cheat sheet.

Quarterbacks

While there are still some familiar faces at the top of the rankings, there is a youth movement with quite a few young quarterbacks pushing their way into the high-end QB1 conversation. We make sure you know exactly where those young quarterbacks stack up against the proven veterans.

All the hard work is done for you, and you just have to make the pick when your number is called. Whether you want to grab a high-end quarterback or search for value later in your draft, we'll make sure you make the right call.

Running Backs

We firmly believe that running backs are the most important players in fantasy football. They are loaded with upside, but also tough to find because of the diminishing number of bell-cow backs in today's NFL.

There is no one who could possibly put in more time than us researching and evaluating this position. The process we go through to get this right for you is insane.

Wide Receivers

Right off the bat, with the wide receiver rankings, you'll see how we separate ourselves from other rankings. We call our shot, and that shot is going to help you win your league. Don't be afraid to go and get your guy. It's okay to skew away from the consensus rankings you'll find on most sites.

Tight Ends

This year, the tight end class is one of the deepest and most talented crops in recent memory. It is an intriguing position this season and holds both elite options and valuable sleepers. No matter what approach you want to take to this position, we'll help you grab the right guy.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News