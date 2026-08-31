Printable Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet (Updated): Aaron Donald Returns And Shakes Up The Rankings

There are millions of fantasy football players, but only a specific segment of us play the game the right way. IDP fantasy owners take the game to a whole other level. Drafting individual defensive players almost triples the work, but it also makes the game ten times better.

We don't have to wait for the offense to get back on the field. Our players are running around on both sides of the field. While other fantasy owners are only watching the running back carry the ball, we are trying to see who made the tackle at the end of the play.

IDP is not for the faint of heart, but we did a lot of the work for you with our printable IDP cheat sheet. We put in hours and hours of work and came up with our PPR rankings. You can find the cheat sheet at the bottom of the page. Just click the link!

Linebackers

The linebackers are the most consistent, highest-scoring players in IDP fantasy, but there are a lot of them. However, the key to dominating your league is finding the linebackers who almost never come off the field.

We separated the every-down linebackers from the rest of the fantasy-viable linebackers. This will give you a huge advantage and is information nearly impossible to find without it being behind a paywall. You should be taking full advantage of our research and use it to win your fantasy football championship.

Defensive Linemen

In most IDP leagues, you only have to start a set number of DLs, but some leagues separate DEs and DTs. We took the time to separate them for you as well, just in case.

An elite DL might be the most valuable piece in IDP formats. They have massive upside games, and there are only a handful of elite stars. The top LBs will still score more points in most cases and formats; however, there are also a lot more of them. We made sure to take our time with the lineman rankings.

Defensive Backs

Much like with the linemen, in most leagues you just start DBs, but we separated the safeties and cornerbacks just to be safe. However, we should mention that you should always be sure to double-check position eligibility on your platform, because it can vary with defensive players.

Generally, the safeties are much more consistent scorers in fantasy football. They tend to get a lot more tackles, forced fumbles, and still have the interception upside. You should be focusing on safeties well ahead of most corners.

However, you could look to exploit loopholes in leagues where you have to start corners. If you can find a safety with corner eligibility, they can be league-winners. It's also important to remember that the best NFL corners usually aren't good fantasy options because they don't get thrown at as much or get as many tackle opportunities.

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