Printable Fantasy Football PPR Cheat Sheet To Bring To Drafts (Updated): D'Andre Swift Moves In The Rankings

The NFL season is now just days away, and we know that a ton of us are going to be drafting our fantasy football teams this weekend. There is nothing more important on draft day than showing up prepared with rankings that you know you can trust. That's where we come in.

We put in countless hours researching so that you can have the best rankings in the business, and we put them into a printable cheat sheet you can print out and have at your side to help you dominate your competition.

If you want to crush your league mates and lift your trophy at the end of the season, we've got your back. Just scroll to the bottom of this page and click the link to access and print your Fantasy football PPR cheat sheet.

Quarterbacks

There is a strong mix of proven veterans and young quarterbacks on the rise this fantasy football season. Fantasy owners may have to decide if they want to target the proven commodity or project the upside of a young star. Who could be this year's Drake Maye and who could be this year's Matthew Stafford?

We did the heavy lifting for you here to help you decide who you want to target regardless of your draft strategy. Whether you want an elite option early or you want to find value at the position later, we'll help you select the right quarterback.

Running Backs

The running backs are the most important position in the game. Their potential to combine rushing and receiving gives them more upside than wide receivers, while the scarcity of bell-cows makes them tougher to come by than quarterbacks.

It's incredible how much time we put into researching the position and how many details we break down to develop these rankings. You won't find a more in-depth process anywhere else.

Wide Receivers

You could see it with the running backs, but it is also apparent with the wideouts that these aren't your typical rankings you can get on just any site. We aren't afraid to go out on a limb and let you know who you should be drafting, while other sites are playing it safe with their copy-and-paste consensus rankings.

Tight Ends

We will help you navigate one of the deepest and most talented tight end crops we have ever seen in fantasy football. The same time is spent on the elite options as on the sleepers you can grab at the end of your draft.

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