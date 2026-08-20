Printable Fantasy Football PPR Cheat Sheet To Dominate Drafts This Weekend (Updated): AJ Brown Climbs The Rankings

This is the busiest fantasy football draft weekend of the year, and we are here to make sure you dominate your draft! Our PPR rankings are the very best in the business thanks to our extensive research and experience. If you want to hoist your fantasy football trophy this season, you need our printable PPR fantasy football cheat sheet!

Our printable 2026 fantasy football draft rankings will allow you to crush your league mates this year. We cover every position and every key player for even deep drafts. Be sure to print out your PPR rankings cheat sheet with the link at the bottom.

Quarterbacks

The top of our quarterback rankings will look much like most rankings you'll find, but it's once you hit the back half of the QB1s that you'll make your money. Everyone knows the top stars, but we carefully broke down that second tier of quarterbacks to make sure that you can maximize the value of your picks whenever you decide to invest in a quarterback.

You'll still find the big stars like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson near the top of the rankings, but there are a ton of new faces pushing towards the top of the rankings. There appears to be a changing of the guard when it comes to quarterbacks in fantasy football.

Running Backs

Running backs are the most important position in fantasy football, and also the position where you'll see the biggest discrepancies in the rankings. No one has better or more accurate running back rankings than us, which is why you need this cheat sheet. We do our best work when it comes to the hardest position in the game to rank.

Wide Receivers

No rankings have changed over the past months or weeks more than the wide receivers. Injuries have begun to have a significant impact on the position, and we have seen a ton of young wideouts look incredible in training camp. These rankings might look very different from the last time you checked the rankings, so be sure to print out these updated rankings.

Tight Ends

This could be the deepest and best crop of fantasy football tight ends that we have ever seen. We believe there are six elite-level tight ends who all have a shot to finish as the TE1. That is not something we ever see.

Much like the quarterbacks, there also seems to be a changing of the guard at tight end. As long-time stars like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle are on their way out, there is a ton of young talent stepping up to take their spots.

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