Printable Fantasy Football Standard/Non-PPR Cheat Sheet: TreVeyon Henderson Becomes A Value In The Rankings

NFL kickoff is right around the corner, and we know that many of us will be drafting our fantasy football teams this holiday weekend. The most important thing on draft day is showing up prepared with rankings that you have confidence in. We got your back.

We put in endless hours doing research so you can have the most elite rankings in the business. For your convenience, we put them into a printable cheat sheet you can print out and bring to your draft to help you crush your league mates.

If you want to dominate your competition and hoist your trophy this year, you need these rankings. Just scroll to the bottom of this page and click the link to access and print your Fantasy football Standard/Non-PPR cheat sheet.

Quarterbacks

There are still some friendly faces at the top of the rankings who you have loved for years, but there are a ton of young, hungry quarterbacks forcing their way up the rankings. We have projected which veterans you should still trust, and which younger options are poised to break out.

Regardless of your draft strategy, we did the heavy lifting to help you decide who to select when you're on the clock. Whether you want to find value later or play it safe with an elite option, we'll help you make the right pick.

Running Backs

No position in fantasy football is more important than running backs. They give you more upside than wide receivers and tight ends because of their dual-threat ability, while the rarity of bell-cows makes them harder to find than quarterbacks.

The time we put into researching running backs and the amount of nuances we go through to develop these rankings would amaze you. There is no more in-depth process anywhere.

Wide Receivers

These aren't your everyday rankings you'll see on most sites. We don't just play it safe; instead, we put ourselves out there and have conviction in what we know to be true. Other sites roll out their copy-and-paste consensus rankings because it's easier and safer. Not us, and you can see that very early in the rankings.

Tight Ends

This year has one of the deepest and most talented groups of tight ends we can remember. That makes the position more intriguing than it has been in a long time. There is value from top to bottom here, and we'll make sure you find that value.

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