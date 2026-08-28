Printable Fantasy Football Standard/Non-PPR Cheat Sheet (Updated): Josh Jacobs Slides In The Rankings

The most important step when it comes to having a strong fantasy football draft is being organized and prepared when you show up to your war room. We are going to ensure that you crush your league mates this season and dominate your league with our up-to-the-minute rankings in our Fantasy On SI must-have printable Standard/Non-PPR cheat sheet.

We have the most accurate rankings for the 2026 season, and there is nobody who puts in more time, effort, or research than we do. You want to demoralize your competitors, and this is the cheat sheet you need to do it. The link to our must-have Fantasy Sports On SI Standard/Non-PPR Cheat Sheet is at the bottom of the page.

Quarterbacks

The young quarterbacks are on the rise in the NFL and coming for the top of the fantasy football rankings. Our top stars are getting into their 30s, and there is a young crop of stars hot on their heels. You'll still see a few of those familiar faces at the top of the rankings, but the rankings are loaded with exciting young players looking to make their case to be in the tier of elite fantasy quarterbacks.

We will help identify and select the next league-winning stud. The talent in this draft goes far beyond the top 10 or 12 quarterbacks.

Running Backs

No position in fantasy football is more important than the running backs. They have the most upside and value, and there are always breakout stars very late in drafts. This is even more true in Standard/Non-PPR formats.

You'll immediately notice that these aren't your average rankings that almost every site seems to just repost. There are big changes from other "experts'" consensus rankings. You need to be a step ahead of everyone else in your league, and we will make sure you are.

Wide Receivers

Like with the running backs, you'll see major changes when it comes to our wide receiver rankings. We will help identify the real stars rather than just drafting like everyone else in your league.

Our rankings will give you a massive leg up on your opponents, because the goal is not to just be competitive; it's to win your championship. kings.

Tight Ends

This is the deepest and most talented group of fantasy tight ends in recent memory. There are legitimately six tight ends who have TE1 overall upside. That isn't something we have ever seen at this position.

That depth can also be found in the later rounds in a class that still holds upside deep into the TE2s. Depending on how you want to attack this position, we will help you find yourself a stud or grab a high-end sleeper later in your draft.

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