Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Projections & Rankings: Brock Purdy Chases Josh Allen, Drake Maye Falls

How might quarterbacks be shaping up for Week 6 of fantasy football? Our projections shed light on that discussion. Recent risers include Jared Goff and Drake Maye. Recent fallers include Deshaun Watson and Tyler Shough. As I say weekly, no week is the same as the last, so things can change quickly.

Top-12 Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

Brock Purdy has cemented his position as QB2 and made it clear he will remain there. Purdy's TD:INT ratio is 13:2, despite numerous offensive injuries.

Trevor Lawrence pops into the QB4 position, benefiting from the Texans' struggling secondary, which allows 256 passing yards per game. They also have a noteworthy home-field advantage playing in London, where the Jaguars have resided for over a week, including a Week 5 game against the Eagles.

Tyler Shough will remain rated highly given the Saints' 65% pass rate. The same goes for Jordan Love's ranking, as the Packers lead the NFL with a 66% pass rate.

High-Upside Projections

Thomas Carelli

The Falcons rank 9th-worst against quarterbacks in fantasy football. Perhaps Caleb Williams' return could bring big things. I don't mind starting Williams this week, given how good Chicago has proven they can be on offense.

Kirk Cousins may rank as QB24, but the Bills offer a great matchup. They rank 4th-worst against quarterbacks in fantasy football, and Cousins has proven himself a top-10 fantasy quarterback. An outlier, it still proves his worth.

Fade These Quarterbacks

Drake Maye has a tougher matchup than many expect. The Jets are 7th-best against quarterbacks, and Maye ranks 18th out of 34 quarterbacks in PFF Passing Grade.

Sam Darnold cannot offer you much this week against a Broncos defense ranked 3rd-best in Defensive Pass EPA per Play Allowed. Seattle passes the ball only 53% of the time.

Sleeper of the Week

The Bills' defense has been very undesirable this year. Especially against the pass, where they rank 28th in Defensive Pass EPA per Play Allowed and 29th against the pass.

Kirk Cousins has no real excuse for not having a good game. He gets the game at home, and his Raiders offensive line is allowing the 6th-fewest sacks per game.

Week 6 Projected Leaders

Completions: Tyler Shough (27.1)

Attempts: Dak Prescott (42.1)

Passing Yards: Dak Prescott (299.0)

Passing Touchdowns: Dak Prescott (2.55)

Interceptions: Drake Maye (0.98)

Rushing Attempts: Josh Allen (5.8)

Rushing Yards: Jayden Daniels (30.6)

Rushing Touchdowns: Josh Allen (0.40)

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