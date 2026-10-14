Fantasy Football Week 6 Running Back Projections & Rankings: Woody Marks, Bhayshul Tuten Intensify as Viable

It is a new week, a new opportunity to reach the depths of success. Fantasy managers alike wonder which running backs may come onto the scene, and which will definitely not flop. "Who can win me the week?" the mind wonders. Look no further than the following Week 6 projections for guidance.

Top-12 Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

As Jahmyr Gibbs is on a bye week, Bijan Robinson commands the RB1 ranking. What else is new? Well, I have an answer: Kenneth Walker III.

Walker is not new to the top-5, but he is new to the RB2 designation. Walker is in store for immense volume, averaging 24.8 touches per game.

If Kyle Monangai is out again, D'Andre Swift will be a sure-fire RB1 as projected. Week 5 unfortunately doesn't tell the tale all that well, as Chicago lost 31-7, creating an abnormal game script. Swift should have at least 65% of the rushing offense without Monangai.

Cam Skattebo is averaging 16.4 rushing attempts per game. The volume is pleasant for a player facing questions about his upside this season. So long as Skattebo owns this RB1 role by a margin, he'll mostly be a top-15 running back in fantasy football.

Woody Marks will be a workhorse for the Texans with David Montgomery expected to miss time, making him a must-start.

High-Upside Projections

Thomas Carelli

With TreVeyon Henderson injured, Rhamondre Stevenson has a hold on the Patriots' rushing offense. As a result, Stevenson is projected to get over 20 touches against the Jets' mediocre run defense.

The Panthers are 28th-ranked against running backs in fantasy football. As Will Shipley was banged up in Week 5, Dameon Pierce is expected to carry the load. If Shipley is inactive, Pierce must be started, as wild as that sounds for a free agent who was just on the waiver wire a week ago.

The best running back according to PFF is not Jahmyr Gibbs. It is not Bijan Robinson, nor is it Kenneth Walker. It is Bhayshul Tuten. PFF rates players based on how well they do their job, simply put, and Tuten does it darn well.

Fade These Running Backs

The Cardinals wish for Jeremiyah Love to get better at pass blocking. Statements like that always scare me, as they show a team lacks confidence in their running back. I expect a 65-35% split between Love and Allgeier.

The Browns cannot block, plain and simple. Deshaun Watson was sacked 8 times in Week 5. Quinshon Judkins is averaging 3.0 yards per attempt.

Sleeper of the Week

The Falcons are facing a Bears team that ranks 6th-worst in Defensive Rush EPA Allowed per Play. They have a dinged-up Michael Penix Jr., which could increase the rush rate. Brian Robinson is ultimately a sleeper pick to adore in Week 6.

Robinson has 10 rushing attempts per game, including 5 total touchdowns this season. He is 10th in PFF Rushing Grade and 7th in Yards After Contact per Attempt.

Week 6 Projected Leaders

Rushing Attempts: James Cook (29.5)

Rushing Yards: James Cook (115.2)

Rushing Touchdowns: Jonathan Taylor (0.79)

Targets: Ashton Jeanty (7.9)

Receptions: Ashton Jeanty (6.0)

Receiving Touchdowns: Christian McCaffrey (0.40)

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