Week 14 Quarterback Projections & Updated Rankings: Trust Trevor Lawrence

The top four quarterbacks last week didn’t play on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes lived up to his Week 13 top quarterback billing by tossing four touchdowns with 291 combined yards (32.05 fantasy points). No other quarterback scored over 30.00 fantasy points. Jordan Love broke out of his passing slump, thanks to four passing touchdowns, twice as many as in his previous four starts combined.

Marcus Mariota (27.20)

Dak Prescott (25.00)

Ten other quarterbacks scored over 20.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdown leagues.

Best 2025 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks

Here's the top 12 quarterbacks by scoring average after 13 weeks:

Josh Allen (26.04)

Patrick Mahomes (25.48)

Dak Prescott (23.60)

Jalen Hurts (23.22)

Drake Maye (23.21)

Matthew Stafford (22.94)

Daniel Jones (22.18)

Justin Herbert (21.53)

Caleb Williams (21.44)

Bo Nix (21.03)

Jared Goff (20.77)

Lamar Jackson (19.94)

Week 13 Fantasy Football Quarterback Bust

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Over the past three weeks, Jackson has been the most disappointing quarterback, highlighted by no touchdowns and a decline in rushing value (4/10, 7/11, and 6/27). He opened the season with an excellent completion rate (72.9%) and success in his yards per pass attempt (9.1). Jackson completed only 56% of his 109 pass attempts over the past month, with one touchdown and five turnovers.

Runner Up: Sam Darnold (5.40 fantasy points) struggled to find open receivers vs. the Vikings, but Seattle didn’t need to pass the ball to beat Minnesota. As a result, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2/23 on four targets) turned in his worst game of the year.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections Preview

Here are the top 12 projected quarterbacks for Week 14:

Shawn Childs

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen comes off his lowest output in passing yards (123) this season, partly due to attempting only 23 passes. He gave away his Week 11 (47.85 fantasy points) edge over the past two weeks (12.65 and 18.95 fantasy points) while facing Houston and Pittsburgh on the road. Allen has been at his best when at home (34.07 fantasy points per game – 21 touchdowns), compared to 20.08 fantasy points on the road.

Shawn Childs

The Bengals have the third-worst quarterback defense (290.65). They allow 7.9 yards per pass attempt, with 27 touchdowns. Cincinnati has played well against quarterbacks in the run game (51/191/2 – 3.7 yards per rush).

Joe Flacco (290/1)

Trevor Lawrence (271/3)

Carson Wentz (173/2)

Bo Nix (333 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Jared Goff (258/3)

Jordan Love (285 combined yards with one touchdown)

Aaron Rodgers (249/4)

Justin Fields (275 combined yards with one touchdown)

Caleb Williams (333 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Drake Maye (316 combined yards with one touchdown)

Lamar Jackson (273 combined yards)

Allen draws the top projections at quarterback in Week 14, supported by a high game total (52.5).

Week 14 Waiver Wire Quarterback Pickup

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars continue to exceed expectations (three consecutive wins and a tie for first in the AFC South) despite the high number of receiving injuries this year. Lawrence has a floor of two touchdowns over his last three matchups (22.77 FPPG) while showing an uptick in his yards per attempt (8.5) over his previous two starts. Jacksonville averaged only 25.5 passes over his last four games.

Shawn Childs

The Colts are about league average in quarterback defense (236.75 fantasy points), with minimal damage in the run game (34/137/0 – 4.0 yards per rush). Indianapolis lost CB Sauce Gardner last week due to a calf issue, giving the Jaguars a better chance to pass the ball in this matchup.

Bo Nix (226 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Matthew Stafford (375/3)

Jacoby Brissett (339 combined yards with two touchdowns)

Justin Herbert (451 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Patrick Mahomes (382 combined yards)

Lawrence brings bye week cover value this week. He inched closer to a borderline top-12 quarterback over his last three matchups. The Jaguars want to run the ball and play good defense. In this game, Indy should score, forcing Jacksonville to run up this offensive profile in this matchup.

