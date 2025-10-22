Week 8 Quarterback Rankings & Projections: Lamar Jackson Reclaims Top Spot
Patrick Mahomes has been a model of consistency over his last four starts, leading to a floor of 29.00 fantasy points in each matchup. He averaged 314 combined yards with 13 touchdowns (31.28 fantasy points per game in four-point pass touchdown leagues). Mahomes leads the NFL in fantasy scoring (193.00), and his wide receiving corps should be much better going forward with Rashee Rice back in the starting lineup.
Three quarterbacks scored over 30.00 fantasy points in Week 7, with all outcomes coming in the late games on Sunday. Bo Nix led the Broncos to 33 points in the fourth quarter, resulting in 327 combined yards with four touchdowns. The Chargers’ lack of defense led to Justin Herbert airing the ball out 55 times. He gained 451 yards with three touchdowns, but Los Angeles still lost the game 38 to 24. Jaxson Dart posted his best game (294 combined yards and four touchdowns) vs. what was expected to be the best defense in the NFL in 2025.
Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in 2025
Here's the top 12 quarterbacks by scoring average after seven weeks:
- Patrick Mahomes (27.57)
- Josh Allen (25.38)
- Dak Prescott (24.11)
- Drake Maye (23.91)
- Jalen Hurts (23.77)
- Justin Herbert (23.04)
- Daniel Jones (22.99)
- Bo Nix (22.57)
- Matthew Stafford (22.56)
- Baker Mayfield (22.31)
- Caleb Williams (20.59)
- Jordan Love (19.98)
Week 7 Quarterback Bust
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Coming into last week, the Saints had given up two touchdowns or more in each of their first six matchups, giving the Bears quarterback a top-10 opportunity for the week. He failed to throw a touchdown while gaining only 172 yards on 26 pass attempts. On the positive side, Chicago won their fourth consecutive game, thanks to an improved run game (40/222/2).
Runner Up: Mac Jones (163 combined yards with no touchdowns) scored only 7.70 fantasy points. He passed for 689 yards and two scores over his two previous starts.
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 8 top 12 quarterback projections:
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
After a bye and missing two games with a hamstring issue, the Ravens hope to have Jackson in their starting lineup. Baltimore comes into this week with a four-game losing streak, putting them in must-win situations for almost the next two months. They scored only 13 points in two games without their star quarterback, compared to 131 over their first four contests.
Based on my data in this matchup, Jackson should pass for three touchdowns, but I shifted a score to the run game because the Ravens have a strength in their run game.
The Bears’ defense has allowed 15 passing touchdowns while showing some risk defending running quarterbacks (19/126/1 – 6.6 yards per carry). As a result, Jackson opens Week 8 as the top-rated quarterback.
Week 8 Waiver Wire Quarterback
Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals’ offensive problems were solved for at least one week with Flacco behind center. He rode Ja’Marr Chase (16/161/1) over the short areas of their field, while finishing two other drives for passing scores. His success (342/3) revitalized the Bengals fans' hopes after three consecutive losses without Joe Burrow. With the 0-7 Jets rolling into town, Flacco should have another favorable passing matchup. New York is about league average in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (140.65) while facing only 202 passes (28/9 per game).
Flacco has another favorable game in Week 9 at home vs. the Bears. Any investment in the Bengals’ offense is tied to the electric combination of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
