Week 9 Quarterback Rankings & Projections: Dak Prescott, Sam Darnold Rise
With teams on a bye in Week 8, 14 quarterbacks scored at least 20.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdown leagues. Jordan Love (32.00) posted his best game of the season, leading to him running down Drake Maye (30.10) for the top quarterback spot for the week. A couple of interceptions by Patrick Mahomes ended his streak of 29.00 fantasy points or higher in four matchups. He has had three touchdowns or more in each of his last three starts.
Best Fantasy Quarterbacks In Week 8 After Jordan Love & Drake Maye
Here's a look at the quarterbacks that ranked between third and twelfth in Week 8:
- Justin Herbert (28.55)
- Patrick Mahomes (27.95)
- Bo Nix (27.35)
- Jalen Hurts (27.15)
- Joe Flacco (26.55)
- Tua Tagovailoa (26.25)
- Daniel Jones (25.90)
- C.J. Stroud (25.90)
- Josh Allen (24.85)
- Justin Fields (23.30)
After eight weeks, 11 quarterbacks are averaging over 20.00 fantasy points per game. The biggest surprise in comparing preseason ADPs with current rankings has been Daniel Jones, who was the 30th quarterback selected in the high-stakes market over the final two weeks of the draft season. Matthew Stafford (QB25) wins the runner-up prize in this area.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections & Rankings Preview
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Entering Week 9, the Cowboys have only played three games at home. They’ve scored 40, 40, and 44 points in Dallas this year, highlighted by 14 touchdowns and eight field goals over 36 possessions. Prescott averaged 40.7 pass attempts, 323 combined yards, and three touchdowns when playing at AT&T Stadium.
The Cardinals rank seventh in quarterback defense (133.20 fantasy points) with a game in hand. They project to be a bottom-tier team in completions allowed (24.1) and pass attempts (38.0) per game, despite allowing only 6.5 yards per pass attempt.
Prescott loves to dink-and-dunk to move the chains, and he has the tools to make long scoring plays if given time to throw and favorable matchups on the outside with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. As a result, he is the number one-rated quarterback by my projections this week.
Week 9 Waiver Wire Quarterback
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
In shallow, short roster formats, there is a good chance that Darnold was kicked to the curb last week due to Seattle having the week off. He ranked 17th in quarterback scoring while struggling in his previous matchup at home (213/1) against the Texans’ defense. Darnold passed for 295 yards or more in three starts (295/2, 341/4, and 295/2) despite averaging only 31.3 passes in those games and 27.4 for the season. His shining stat comes from his yards per pass attempt (9.1 – 27 completions gained 20 yards or more, with six of those plays reaching the 40-yard mark.
The Commanders rank 29th in quarterback defense (187.25 fantasy points) while allowing a league high 8.4 yards per pass attempt and 15 passing touchdowns.
The Sam Darnold-to-Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection has been hot over the past three games (8/132/1, 8/162/1, and 8/123/1), giving the Seahawks’ passing game an explosive floor if he can continue to hit his top wideout deep downfield.
