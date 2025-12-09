Week 15 Updated Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Trust Joe Burrow, Not Jacoby Brissett

The fantasy football postseason is officially here—welcome to Week 15!

This is the part of the season where sentimentality gets benched, second-guessing gets cut, and one wrong call can send you from contender to spectator by Sunday night. In single quarterback formats, managers have plenty of intriguing options—including a few upside swings floating around on the waiver wire. And SuperFlex managers can breathe a sigh of relief. Bye weeks are gone and the player pool is deep again.

In Week 14, we got chaos, snow, fireworks, and several surprising and noteworthy performances. Josh Allen continued his MVP-caliber campaign, dropping four touchdowns on the Bengals in a blizzard and posting a week-high 37.8 fantasy points. On the other side of the ball, Burrow was almost perfect, but two fourth-quarter interceptions proved to be the difference. He still finished as the QB3 overall.

So who was the QB2 and the only signal caller outside of Allen to eclipse the 30-point threshold? None other than Shedeur Sanders. Bet you didn’t see that one coming. Against Myles Garrett and that nasty Browns defense, the rookie hung 364 yards, three passing TDs, a rushing score, and a career-best 33.5 fantasy points. Didn’t have that on my bingo card. Rounding out the top five was Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold.

Even a few forgotten names bounced back in a big way. Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Shough, and J.J. McCarthy all crashed the top 10. If Week 14 taught us anything, it’s that at this point in the season, anything is possible—and sometimes probable when you least expect it.

Meanwhile, the injury bug continued to play a pivotal role in the 2025 season. Jayden Daniels aggravated his elbow injury in his first game back, mustering less than three fantasy points. Marcus Mariota wasn’t much better in relief as the Commanders were completely shut out by the Minnesota Vikings. Fantasy managers will need to monitor that situation closely. The Commanders have nothing left to play for so they are in no hurry to get Daniels back on the field. That being said, Dan Quinn said that Daniels could have returned but the team exercised caution in a game that clearly wasn’t winnable.

In Indianapolis, the Colts watched Daniel Jones tear his Achilles in a brutal divisional loss to Jacksonville. Something must be in the water as Tyrese Haliburton suffered the same injury across town months earlier. Riley Leonard looked completely lost in Jones' absence, and with Anthony Richardson on IR, the Colts are reportedly working out Philip Rivers. Yes, that Philip Rivers.

With Daniel Jones out for the year and Riley Leonard week to week with a strained knee ligament, the Colts will work out QB Philip Rivers on Tuesday, as NFL Network reported.



It is Rivers’ birthday today; he turned 44 years old and last played in the NFL in 2020. pic.twitter.com/UrFvHsTVD5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

Before we dive into the best and worst quarterback matchups for Week 15, let’s take a look at where the top 12 fantasy quarterbacks stand entering the most important week of the season.

Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in 2025

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Drake Maye, New England Patriots Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers Bo Nix, Denver Broncos Jared Goff, Detroit Lions Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (*INJURED) Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The QB landscape looks wildly different than it did on opening night, but dual-threat quarterbacks still reign supreme. All teams will be in action in Week 15. Thank goodness bye weeks are officially a thing of the past.

With Week 15 kicking off Thursday night as Atlanta Falcons visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let’s examine some of the noteworthy quarterbacks in our fantasy football rankings.

Joe Burrow Enters Top Three In Week 15 Showdown With Ravens

Burrow must be kicking himself for the Bengals’ late-game collapse against the Bills in Week 14, opening the door for another Josh Allen fueled comeback. The Bengals aren’t mathematically eliminated yet but even if they win out, they need all sorts of crazy scenarios to play out to sneak into the postseason. Last week’s loss likely ended the season but Burrow is still going to compete at the highest level as we enter the fantasy football postseason. In two games since returning from his 10-week absence, he’s averaged 272.5 passing yards, 3.0 passing touchdowns, and 1.0 interceptions per game. That’s good for 21.3 fantasy points per game, which trails only Josh Allen’s season average.

In Week 15, Burrow and the Bengals face an all too familiar foe – the Baltimore Ravens. These two teams faced off just two weeks ago and the sixth-year veteran completed 24 of 46 pass attempts for 261 yards and two scores while protecting the football and committing zero turnovers. Over his previous three meetings with Baltimore, the gunslinger is averaging a ridiculous 360.3 passing yards, 3.7 passing touchdowns, and 0.3 interceptions. This is a team that Burrow historically thrives against.

The Ravens secondary is certainly beatable. They are currently allowing the 13th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Although Tee Higgins is back in the concussion protocol, as long as Ja’Marr Chase is on the field (who has also historically dominated Baltimore), Burrow is a threat to compete for the QB1 overall position in Week 15. It doesn’t hurt that he was able to get Mike Gesicki involved last week, as the veteran tight end hauled in his first touchdown of the 2025 campaign.

Fantasy managers who have held on to the injured Burrow all year were saving him for this moment. Now is not the time to get cute with your lineup decisions. Lock him into your lineup and watch your team fly up the leaderboard in Week 15.

Jacoby Brissett’s Heroics Are Halted In Week 15

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) prepares to play the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett has quietly been one of fantasy football’s most consistent assets since stepping in for Kyler Murray back in Week 6. He’s posted between 18 and 25 fantasy points every game he’s started, as the sheer volume of pass attempts has resulted in incredibly steady production. But as we head into Week 15, the warning lights are starting to blink.

In Week 14, he finished as QB12. That's not terrible at all but it was his shakiest performance in a while. His QBR dipped to its lowest mark since taking over (80.8), and his passing yardage hit a month-long low (271). He’s been propped up by constant catch-up mode, and while that game script is on the table again against Houston, the matchup is a completely different beast.

The Texans have arguably the best defense in the NFL and have made opposing quarterbacks look silly. They just held Patrick Mahomes to a stat line that looked like a typo—160 yards, zero touchdowns, and three picks. Two weeks before that, they kept Josh Allen out of the end zone entirely. No other defense has allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing passers (11.6), and they’re doing it while making elite quarterbacks look downright mortal.

Brissett doesn’t have the rushing upside to bail himself out, and with Marvin Harrison Jr. unlikely to suit up, he’s walking into a hostile road environment without his best weapon. Houston’s secondary is too disciplined, too fast, and too aggressive for a pocket passer with limited explosives.

The Brissett wave has been a fun ride but fantasy managers should look elsewhere in this pivotal Week 15 postseason showdown. He just barely cracks the top 20 in our Week 15 rankings.

SuperFlex Sleeper: Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Sanders has only three starts under his belt in Cleveland, but we’re finally getting a glimpse of why he arrived with so much buzz. The rookie delivered the most impressive performance of his young career in Week 14, completing 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards, firing three touchdowns against a lone interception, and even leading the Browns in rushing with 29 yards and a score on just three attempts.

Shedeur Sanders is the first @Browns QB with 300+ pass yards, 3+ pass TDs, and a rush TD in the same game since 1950 👏#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/FO6AKeujzE — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) December 7, 2025

Yes, the Titans boast one of the worst defenses in the league, but you can’t hand-wave away that kind of production. Sanders finished as the QB2 for the week and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski certainly liked what he saw, praising Sanders’ steady climb.

“He has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he’s approached this game,” Stefanski said. “I feel good about where his development is heading.”

Now Sanders turns his attention to a Bears defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. The rookie is a volatile, boom-or-bust candidate. He could very well win you your week or produce a single-digit dud. That’s a risk that you might have to wake if you’re scrounging the waiver wire for a QB2. Sanders ranks 14th in yards per attempt, and without his rocky Week 13 outing, he’d sit comfortably inside the top 10.

If your playoff hopes hinge on upside, Sanders is the kind of high-variance (though risky) swing that can send you to the next round.

Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s quarterbacks stack up in our Week 15 rankings.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

