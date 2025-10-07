Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
The quarterback position has been decimated by injuries but we did see some solid performances in Week 5 from backups. Mac Jones was the epitome of a soldier helping his team battle to a 26-23 overtime upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams en route to a QB10 finish. And we were all over Jake Browning’s bounce back, which resulted in a QB14 finish. He threw three interceptions but also tossed three touchdowns (two of which went to Ja’Marr Chase).
We also saw the return of Jayden Daniels, who is poised for a major get-right game in a primetime this week after a pedestrian QB16 finish in a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. There were major surprises in Week 5, as Josh Allen didn’t even finish among the top 12 quarterbacks.
Week 5 Top 12 Quarterbacks
- CJ Stroud: 28.8 points
- Dak Prescott: 28.3 points
- Sam Darnold: 27.6 points
- Patrick Mahomes: 26.7 points
- Baker Mayfield: 26.7 points
- Trevor Lawrence: 26.2 points
- Justin Fields: 25.9 points
- Matthew Stafford: 25.6 points
- Tua Tagovailoa: 22.7 points
- Mac Jones: 22.2 points
- Jared Goff: 20.1 points
- Jalen Hurts: 19.5 points
As we enter Week 6, bye weeks will present a critical challenge yet again for fantasy football managers who must carefully adjust their lineups. The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings are idle this week, meaning fantasy owners will have to find a bye-week replacement for last week’s top signal-caller in CJ Stroud. And for those playing in SuperFlex leagues, Carson Wentz won’t be an option.
The QB landscape looks wildly different than it did on opening night, and the chaos is only just beginning. With Week 6 geared to kickoff on Thursday night with the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the New York Giants, let’s take a look at the best and worst quarterbacks of the week.
Jayden Daniels Primed For Breakout Game
Daniels has missed two weeks and has failed to deliver QB1 numbers in any of the three games he started. However, the Commanders have some potential reinforcements returning in Week 6 such as Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel has already established instant chemistry with his new signal caller. Yes, the Chicago Bears are coming off a Week 5 bye but even with extra time to prepare for the sophomore sensation, Daniels is going to cook a defense that is currently allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Daniels has yet to score a rushing touchdown and that could change against a team that he totaled 52 rushing yards against in 2024, while adding 300+ passing yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers. We expect Daniels to prove why he was a top-five pick at his position this draft season in a matchup between arguably the two best quarterbacks from the 2024 draft class. At home, Daniels should feast. He's already got some major mojo going from last year's performance against the Bears that ended in a walk-off touchdown.
Caleb Williams Cracks The Top 10
After opening the season with solid fantasy outings against two of the NFL’s stingier defenses, Caleb Williams erupted for 298 yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys in Week 3, finishing as the top signal caller of the week. Unfortunately, he came crashing back to earth against a soft Raiders defense that looked anything but intimidating.
Now, after a bye week to reset, Williams and the Bears head to Washington for a Monday night showdown against a Commanders defense that’s fresh off its best game of the year against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Don’t be fooled, though—this unit is still vulnerable. The Commanders are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and rank inside the top 10 in passing yards surrendered per game (235), meaning Williams has a strong chance to bounce back under the bright lights.
Matthew Stafford Enters QB1 Territory
Prior to the season, everyone was very high on Puka Nacua and Davante Adams but Stafford wasn’t getting much love. Well, he’s proven that he still has plenty left in the tank after last week’s vintage performance against the San Francisco 49ers in which he tallied 389 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With such formidable weapons at his disposal, Stafford has the chance to score a ton of fantasy points any given Sunday.
In Week 6, the Rams get a dream matchup against a Baltimore Ravens secondary that hasn’t been able to stop anyone. The Ravens have given up 37 or more points in four of their first five games, turning every opposing quarterback into a fantasy star. Just last week, C.J. Stroud led the Texans to 44 points and finished as the QB1, while Patrick Mahomes dropped 37 for the Chiefs in Week 4 and Jared Goff lit them up for 38 in Week 3. Their lone defensive bright spot came in Week 2 against Cleveland, holding the Browns to 17 points—but outside of that, it’s been open season through the air, including Buffalo’s 41-point comeback explosion in Week 1.
Simply put, the Ravens can’t stop good quarterbacks and Stafford is certainly one of the best in the business at what he does. Facing a defense that is allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, Stafford should be considered a top-12 quarterback in Week 6.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the quarterbacks in the NFL stack up in our Week 6 rankings.