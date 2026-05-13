Quinshon Judkins Poised for Breakout Fantasy Football Season in Revitalized Browns' Offense

Finding running backs with legitimate three-down upside outside the early rounds can be a league-winning strategy, and Quinshon Judkins fits that mold heading into 2026. With Cleveland expected to take a step forward offensively and Judkins positioned for an expanded role, the second-year back has a realistic path toward RB2 production at a discounted draft cost.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Judkins arrived in the NFL with a prototypical power back build (6'0" and 220 lbs.) and a 4.48 40-yard dash, nearly identical to Omarion Hampton's measurables. He opened his college career at Ole Miss with back-to-back high-volume seasons, totaling 289 and 293 touches, respectively. His freshman year was his statistical peak in Oxford (274 carries for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns), supplemented by 15 catches for 132 yards and a score. The running lanes tightened in year two (4.3 yards per carry and 6.8 yards per reception), but Judkins still found the end zone 17 times, underscoring his goal-line reliability.

The transfer to Ohio State in 2024 brought a national championship and a shared backfield with TreVeyon Henderson. Working in a split role, Judkins still produced (1,221 combined yards, 16 touchdowns, and 22 receptions on 216 touches). He cleared 100 rushing yards in three games (9/108/2, 14/173/2, and 11/100/2) and topped 15 carries just once all season, leaving some production on the table in a crowded offense. Across his entire college career, he found the end zone twice or more in 16 games, a finishing instinct that translates well to the NFL.

As a runner, Judkins plays with an aggressive, physical edge. He's willing to bounce outside and initiate contact rather than absorb it, using a punishing stiff arm to shed tacklers. He's at his best when daylight opens on the interior, but he reads cut-back lanes naturally and takes them without hesitation. His pass protection grades out well, and 59 college receptions for 442 yards and five touchdowns confirm he's a legitimate three-down option at the next level.

Despite his off-field issues last summer, Judkins was on the field for Week 2. He looked the part of a rising, young stud over his first four games (72/347/2 – 4.8 yards per carry with nine catches for 62 yards. From Week 6 to Week 16, the Cleveland Browns gave him over 20 touches in three matchups (25/84/3, 22/75 with two catches for 10 yards, and 109 combined yards with three catches on 26 touches), with one other playable outcome (16/47/2). His season ended with two missed games due to an ankle issue.

Quinshon Judkins had a roller coaster of a rookie season...



14 games

998 total yards...

169.8 FPTS



Where are you drafting him in 2026?pic.twitter.com/90PCvOegc0 — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) May 10, 2026

Quinshon Judkins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Running lanes were small for Judkins (3.6 yards per carry) in his first year in the pros. He scored seven times with some value catching the ball (26/171) while being in the field for 42.2% of the Browns’ plays, while rotating in two backs in most games.

In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football League, Judkins is the 24th back off the table, with a fifth-round ADP (56). With a full season of games, he looks poised to get 300+ touches, suggesting about 1,200 combined yards with a chance at 10 scores and 30+ catches.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: