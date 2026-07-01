Ricky Pearsall Leads Five NFC West Sleepers Who Could Win Fantasy Football Leagues in 2026

There are the fantasy players who are drafted to build a foundation for your team. Then you have the players who solidify your team. These individuals are called sleepers for a reason. They are stashed away quietly by fantasy owners until one of their starters goes down with an injury, or if they need a boost in production. These players often begin the season quietly in a limited role. Once they get the opportunity to earn playing time, their true identity is shown, and fantasy owners often scramble to acquire these types of players. A sleeper could determine whether you compete for a championship or not, and could produce just enough points to give you the edge. These sleeping giants are sure to awaken at some point during the season. Here is an assessment of the top sleepers in the NFC West for the upcoming NFL season.

Ricky Pearsall: San Francisco 49ers

Pearsall only played in nine regular season games and was limited by an injury he sustained in Week 4. He was given a role as a deep-threat option, and someone who was capable of stretching the field, but was unable to secure a consistent target share (18.4%). The 49ers are expecting Pearsall to transition into the role opposite Mike Evans. He is expected to see a huge spike in his production from a season ago, and he should see plenty of targets coming his way with Evans occupying the opposing team's best cover corner. Pearsall is a sleeper in PPR formats if he can consistently remain in a full-time role.

Jordan James: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers run a lot of play-action and variations of wide-zone concepts designed to create bigger running lanes for their backs. Christian McCaffrey, Raheem Mostert and Elijah Mitchell have had their share of success in Kyle Shanahan's system and have performed quite well. Since McCaffrey is heavily involved in the 49ers' passing attack at times, the opportunities for carries exist. James is a player who should get the chance to capitalize. His contingent upside gives him value, and the 49ers' scheme is designed to create efficient production from their RBs. His value as a handcuff is also important, considering McCaffrey's extensive injury history. He did not play a down his entire rookie season until the blowout loss in the postseason. While at Oregon, James averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored 15 TDs, proving that he can handle a full workload in the event McCaffrey goes down.

Michael Wilson: Arizona Cardinals

With Marvin Harrison Jr. solidified as the WR1, Wilson could emerge as a legitimate sleeper candidate. After Kyler Murray went down with an injury in Week 5, Jacoby Brissett stepped in as the starter, and Wilson was able to develop chemistry with the veteran quarterback and saw a huge uptick in production. He was able to achieve his first 1,000-yard season, and he could produce even better numbers once this duo hits the field in Week 1. To be fair, Wilson's production peaked during Weeks 11-15 after Harrison Jr. missed time in concussion protocol. He immediately became Brissett's top target and proved that he is capable of being a legit WR2. Wilson is considered a late-round sleeper in best-ball formats. His ADP sits at 95, and he's slated as the WR 41.

Blake Corum: Los Angeles Rams

Corum has shown flashes of his ability as the primary back up to Kyren Williams. He had the kind of season fantasy owners love to see from a handcuff as he put up solid numbers across the board. The two talented RBs have formed a dangerous platoon, and Corum is expected to get even more carries this season. He is valuable as a flex option in most leagues, and could be the determining factor in helping fantasy owners win their weekly matchup. In an attempt to keep Williams fresh, Corum received a bigger percentage of the carries, and he did not disappoint. He was ranked in the top 10 in yards per carry (5.1), explosive run rate (15.9%) and avoided tackle rate (25.5%).

"He would step right into Kyren Williams‘ fantasy gold mine of a role in the case of an injury"



Blake Corum is the best handcuff in fantasy football according to @tchmyz pic.twitter.com/RWIt3jzBgV — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) May 20, 2026

Rashid Shaheed: Seattle Seahawks

Another weekly flex option to consider is Shaheed. He is expected to take on an expanded role and has a good chance to win the WR2 job opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Early team updates have indicated that the Seahawks would like to get him more involved in the passing game after his chemistry with Sam Darnold was evident. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is implementing shorter and intermediate routes for him instead of only deploying him as a deep threat.

Rashid Shaheed's Full Season Projections 2026-27

Receptions 70 to 80 receptions Receiving Yards 800 to 900 yards Total TDs 5 to 7 total TDs Targets 100 to 115 total targets

His improvement as a route runner increases his value in PPR formats, and his big-play ability makes him a valuable commodity in half-PPR formats as well. He could take on a bigger role than fantasy owners realize if his volume continues to increase week to week.





