Jonathan Taylor Leads All RBs in Efficiency, Single Handedly Winning Fantasy Football Matchups
Eight games into the 2025 NFL season, Jonathan Taylor is on pace to score 460.28 fantasy points in PPR formats. He led running backs again in fantasy points in Week 8 (37.40) despite only touching the ball 14 times. The Colts gave him 18 or fewer rushing attempts in six of his eight starts, leading to Taylor averaging 21.0 touches per game, well below Christian McCaffrey (24.5).
Last week, three other running backs scored over 30.00 fantasy points.
- James Cook (19/216/2)
- Saquon Barkley (14/150/1 with four catches for 24 yards and one catch)
- Breece Hall (18/133/2 with two catches for 14 yards)
Check Out Week 9 Running Back Rankings
The Panthers jump to the top of the league lead in rushing yards (1,028), ahead of the mighty Jonathan Taylor-led Colts (989). The Lions had a bye week, leaving them with a game in hand from Carolina in rushing yards (915). Indianapolis holds a massive edge in running back touchdowns (15) on the ground. Dallas and Detroit rank second with nine rushing scores from their backs. Five of the top 10 running back rushing teams are gaining over 5.0 yards per carry.
A down day by Christian McCaffrey (68 combined yards with three catches on 11 touches) led to the Colts taking over first place in fantasy points by running backs in PPR formats. They are averaging 31.56 fantasy points, with Jonathan Taylor accounting for 85.8% of their success.
Week 8 Touches
Only four running backs had 20 touches or more last week. Chase Brown climbed off the fantasy mat by posting his best game (105 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches). Unfortunately, the Bengals rotated in Samaje Perine (9/94/1 with one catch for six yards) more than expected.
Note: I added three highlighted stat columns: TCH = touches, FPTs = fantasy points in PPR scoring, and FPT/T = fantasy points per touch (PPR)
Jonathan Taylor led Week 8 in fantasy points per touch (2.67) for players with 11 touches or more. The second-best player in this area was Rashee Rice (2.32). Thirteen players averaged over 1.00 fantasy points per touch.
Don't Miss Week 9 Running Back Rankings
Every 100 Yard Rusher by Week
- Week 1 (3) – Derrick Henry (169), Travis Etienne (143), and Breece Hall (107)
- Week 2 (4) – Jonathan Taylor (165), Bijan Robinson (143), James Cook (132), and Kenneth Walker (105)
- Week 3 (4) – David Montgomery (151), Jordan Mason (116), James Cook (108), and Jonathan Taylor (102)
- Week 4 (5) – Ashton Jeanty (138), Omarion Hampton (128), Travis Etienne (124), James Cook (117), and J.K. Dobbins (101)
- Week 5 (5) – Rico Dowdle (206), Javonta Williams (135), Breece Hall (113), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (111), and Quinshon Judkins (110)
- Week 6 (7) – Rico Dowdle (183), Bijan Robinson (170), De’Von Achane (128), Kimani Vidal (124), Jonathan Taylor (123), Derrick Henry (122), and D’Andre Swift (108)
- Week 7 (6) – Jahmyr Gibbs (136), Christian McCaffrey (129), Jaylen Warren (127), D’Andre Swift (124), Javonte Williams (116), and Chase Brown (108)
- Week 8 (7) – James Cook (216), Jonathan Taylor (153), Saquon Barkley (150), Breece Hall (133), Kimani Vidal (117), J.K. Dobbins (111), and Tank Bigsby (104)
Top 15 Running Backs in Touches
Jonathan Taylor is on pace to rush for 1,806 yards. Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson have a chance at gaining over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving.
- McCaffrey (1,041/1,188)
· Robinson (1,333/1,003)
The feat has occurred only three times in NFL history.
· Roger Craig (1985 – 1,050/1,016)
· Marshall Faulk (1999 – 1,381/1,048)
· Christian McCaffrey (2019 – 1,387/1,005)
Here are the top 10 running backs in fantasy points per touch (PPR) with 90 touches or more:
· Jonathan Taylor (1.28)
· Bijan Robinson (1.10)
· De’Von Achane (1.09)
· Jahmyr Gibbs (1.08)
· Cam Skattebo (1.02)
· Javonte Williams (1.02)
· Christian McCaffrey (1.00)
· James Cook (1.00)
· D’Andre Swift (0.96)
· Josh Jacobs (0.96)
· Kyren Williams (0.90)