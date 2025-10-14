Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, and De'Von Achane Dominate Fantasy Points Per Touch
After an insane two-week run by Rico Dowdle (53/389/1 with seven catches for 84 yards and one score – 66.30 fantasy points in PPR formats), the Carolina Panthers took over the NFL lead in running back rushing yards (798). The Atlanta Falcons hold the title in rushing yards per game (143.8) over the Panthers (133) due to playing one fewer game.
CLICK HERE: Week 7 Running Back Rankings
All 10 of the top running back rushing teams gain over 4.6 yards per carry. The Washington Commanders’ backs are gaining 5.6 yards per rush while the Indianapolis Colts have scored a league-high 10 times on the ground by running backs.
Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers’ offense continue to dominate in running back receiving stats (62/555/4 on 78 targets). Surprisingly, the Browns’ backs have the second-most catches (41), while Atlanta and the might Bijan Robinson rank second in running back receiving yards (346), with a game in hand. They are gaining an impressive 12.9 yards per catch.
In PPR formats, San Francisco (191.50), Indianapolis (175.20), Detroit (174.80), Atlanta (169.70), and Carolina (163.50) have scored the most fantasy points in PPR formats from their running backs. Of the top 10 teams in fantasy scoring, the 49ers (3.2) and Buccaneers (3.5) grade poorly in yards per rush.
In Week 6, 12 running backs had 20 touches or more, with Rico Dowdle (34) leading the way, a week after ranking second (26). Four players tied for second with 25 touches.
Full Rankings for Running Backs in Week 7
Note: I added three highlighted stat columns: TCH = touches, FPTs = fantasy points in PPR scoring, and FPT/T = fantasy points per touch (PPR)
Bijan Robinson stole the running back show on Monday night (238 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches), but D’Andre Swift (1.59), De’Von Achane (1.55), and Cam Skattebo (1.48) edge him out in fantasy points per touch (1.43) in Week 6. Breece Hall (5.90 fantasy points) was the worst running back with an active role. He scored only 0.27 fantasy points per touch, and the Jets didn’t throw him the ball once against the Broncos.
Kimani Vidal emerged as the viable cover for Omarion Hampton despite the Chargers suggesting that Hassan Haskin would be their lead running back in Week 6. Vidal was one of seven running backs to gain over 100 yards rushing (18/124/1). He also chipped in with three catches for 14 yards.
This season, there have been 28 running back games with over 100 yards rushing.
- Week 1 (3) – Derrick Henry (169), Travis Etienne (143), and Breece Hall (107)
· Week 2 (4) – Jonathan Taylor (165), Bijan Robinson (143), James Cook (132), and Kenneth Walker (105)
· Week 3 (4) – David Montgomery (151), Jordan Mason (116), James Cook (108), and Jonathan Taylor (102)
· Week 4 (5) – Ashton Jeanty (138), Omarion Hampton (128), Travis Etienne (124), James Cook (117), and J.K. Dobbins (101)
· Week 5 (5) – Rico Dowdle (206), Javonta Williams (135), Breece Hall (113), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (111), and Quinshon Judkins (110)
· Week 6 (7) – Rico Dowdle (183), Bijan Robinson (170), De’Von Achane (128), Kimani Vidal (124), Jonathan Taylor (123), Derrick Henry (122), and D’Andre Swift (108)
Bijan Robinson is on pace to gain 2,795 combined yards (1,646 rushing and 1,149 receiving). Jonathan Taylor is averaging 100.5 rushing yards per game.
The trend over the first six weeks of the year has been receiving injuries, with more NFL teams leaning on the run game as the season progresses.
Here are the top 15 running backs in touches after six games:
Breece Hall (0.70), Alvin Kamara (0.68), and Tony Pollard (0.65) are the weakest links at the running back position based on their fantasy points per touch. There are five running backs in the top 15 gaining fewer than 4.0 yards per carry. Hall is the only back without a touchdown in this grouping.
Here are the top 15 running backs in fantasy points per touch (PPR) with 60 touches or more:
- De’Von Achane (1.18)
· Bijan Robinson (1.16)
· Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1.07)
· Jonathan Taylor (1.06)
· Kenneth Gainwell (1.04)
· David Montgomery (1.00)
· Javonte Williams (1.00)
· Rachaad White (1.00)
· Cam Skatteb0 (0.97)
· Christian McCaffrey (0.96)
· Rico Dowdle (0.94)
· Jahmyr Gibbs (0.94)
· Kyren Williams (0.93)
· Josh Jacobs (0.92)
· D’Andre Swift (0.91)