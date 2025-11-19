Week 12 Running Back Projections & Rankings: Jahmyr Gibbs Leads the Way
The running back position delivered five impact games in Week 11, with four other players scoring over 20.00 fantasy points in PPR formats. Christian McCaffrey led the way in fantasy points (35.10), highlighted by scoring three touchdowns.
- Sean Tucker (34.00)
- TreVeyon Henderson (32.30)
- Bijan Robinson (30.30)
- Kenneth Gainwell (29.50)
- De’Von Achane (21.50)
- James Cook (20.40)
- Derrick Henry (20.20)
- Kenneth Walker (20.10)
Best Fantasy Football Running Backs in 2025
Here are the top 12 running backs ranked by scoring average in PPR leagues after 11 weeks:
- Jonathan Taylor (27.39)
- Christian McCaffrey (25.81)
- De’Von Achane (21.36)
- Bijan Robinson (21.09)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (20.36)
- James Cook (18.38)
- Josh Jacobs (18.15)
- Javonte Williams (16.82)
- Kyren Williams (16.82)
- Saquon Barkley (15.11)
- Rico Dowdle (14.75)
- Travis Etienne (14.29)
Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Bust
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
In Week 11, Jacobs was the top-tier rated running back, thanks to his favorable matchup against the Giants. Unfortunately, he left the game after 12 plays (22%) with a knee issue, leading to a bust fantasy day (7/40 – 4.00 fantasy points).
Runner Up: With the Jaguars controlling the clock (37:55) in Week 11, Kimani Vidal only had seven touches, leading to 12 combined yards with two catches. The Chargers had him on the field for 52% of their plays, with Trayveon Williams earning RB2 snaps (38%).
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 12 top 12 running back projections:
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Three times over the past four weeks, Gibbs gained over 100 combined yards in a game. The Lions have done a much better job getting him in space over this span, leading to two long scoring runs (78 and 43 yards) and more distance on six catches (42, 33, 30, 28, 24, and 17 yards). His two impact showings came in Week 7 (36.80) and Week 11 (38.20).
The Giants have the second-worst defense (303.40 fantasy points) vs. running backs. They allow 5.8 yards per carry to backs with 14 touchdowns.
- Javonte Williams (130 combined yards with a touchdown and six catches)
- Omarion Hampton (165 combined yards with a touchdown and five catches)
- Saquon Barkley (174 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)
- Christian McCaffrey (173 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches)
Gibbs is the top projected running back in Week 12, but David Montgomery could be more active if Detroit opens up a big early lead.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Running Back
Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers
If Josh Jacobs can’t go on Sunday, Wilson is poised to see impact touches against the Vikings. Over his last seven games with limited touches (57), he gained 260 combined yards with one touchdown and 11 catches. Wilson had never scored over 16.50 fantasy points (PPR) in a game or had more than 15 touches in a game.
Running backs average 30.7 touches per game against the Vikings, but they gain only 4.0 yards per rush and 5.9 yards per catch with seven touchdowns. Minnesota ranks 13th in running back defense (207.50 fantasy points).
- Bijan Robinson (168 combined yards with three catches)
- Kenneth Gainwell (134 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches)
- Quinshon Judkins (23/110 with one catch for 18 yards)
- Kimina Vidal (23/117/1 with one catch for 10 yards)
- Derrick Henry (20/75 with three catches for nine yards)
- D’Andre Swift (21/90)
Wilson should have a reasonable start window if the Packers don’t rush Jacobs back this week. More news is needed, but he does have a chance at touching the ball close to 20 times vs. the Vikings in Week 12.
