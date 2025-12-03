Week 14 Running Back Projections & Rankings: Jordan Mason to Dominate In Aaron Jones’ Absence

Fantasy scoring was down last week. Bijan Robinson (30.30 fantasy points) was the top running back in Week 14. Only four other running backs scored over 20.00 fantasy points.

RJ Harvey (21.20)

D’Andre Swift (20.80)

Kimani Vidal (20.70)

Chubba Hubbard (20.40)

Best 2025 Fantasy Football Running Backs

Here are the top 12 running backs ranked by scoring average in PPR leagues after 13 weeks:

Christian McCaffrey (25.27)

Jonathan Taylor (24.80)

Jahmyr Gibbs (22.55)

Bijan Robinson (21.33)

De’Von Achane (21.20)

James Cook (18.78)

Javonte Williams (16.44)

Josh Jacobs (15.97)

Kyren Williams (15.60)

Derrick Henry (14.94)

Ashton Jeanty (14.88)

Breece Hall (14.21)

Week 13 Fantasy Football Running Back Bust

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley's disappointing season continued last week. The Eagles gave him only 13 touches last week, leading to 56 yards. He’s scored fewer than 14.00 fantasy points in his last four starts while reaching a rushing touchdown only once over his previous eight games. His only impact game came in Week 8 (33.40 fantasy points).

Runner Up: Travis Etienne (5.10 fantasy points) struggled to find running room (12/28) against the Titans in Week 13. Over his previous four matchups, he averaged 18.03 fantasy points in PPR formats.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Running Back Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 14 top 12 running back projections:

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Over the past six weeks, Gibbs has settled into an every-other-week player. He was an absolute beast in three matchups (36.80, 38.20, and 55.40 fantasy points), resulting in 654 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 17 catches on 64 touches.

The Cowboys allow big plays to running backs (4.9 yards per rush). They rank 14th in fantasy points (282.40) to backs in PPR formats, with 13 touchdowns. Dallas has had more success defending running backs in the passing game (48/226/3 – 4.7 yards per catch).

Saquon Barkley (84 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)

Josh Jacobs (157 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)

Breece Hall (14/113 with four catches for 42 yards)

Rico Dowdle (239 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)

J.K. Dobbins (15/111 with two catches for 10 yards)

Gibbs is an explosive player who has found more open lanes at the second level of defenses over the past six weeks, leading to impact scoring plays from long range. He is the top-rated running back in Week 14.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Running Back

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ offense has been a disaster over the past month. They’ve failed to score a touchdown in back-to-back games while scoring 19 and 17 points in Week 11 and Week 12. Minnesota has lost the time-of-possession battle in six consecutive matchups.

Aaron Jones picked up a shoulder injury vs. the Seahawks, but the issue may be minor. Mason has been productive running the ball (122/578/5 – 4.7 yards per carry). The Vikings had him on the field for fewer than 30% of their snaps over the past month.

The Commanders have risk against running backs (4.6 yards per rush and 7.6 yards per catch). They sit 24th in fantasy points allowed (238.00) in PPR formats to backs.

Josh Jacobs (23/84/1)

Bijan Robinson (181 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)

D’Andre Swift (175 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)

Javonte Williams (19/116/1 with one catch for two yards)

Jahmyr Gibbs (172 combined yards with three touchdowns and three catches)

De’Von Achane (165 combined yards with five catches)

RJ Harvey (62 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches)

Mason should see more snaps this week, making him a viable running back cover for the top running backs that are on a bye in Week 14. If Jones is limited or can’t play, Minnesota will also mix in Zavier Scott on passing downs.

