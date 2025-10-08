Week 6 Running Back Projections & Rankings: Ashton Jeanty Rises Into Elite Tier
The running back position had three replacement players finish in the top 10 in Week 5, highlighted by Rico Dowdle’s week-leading game (234 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches – 32.40 fantasy points). He averaged 1.25 fantasy points per touch, compared to 0.65 over his first four games (28/83/1 – 3.0 yards per carry, and four catches for 20 yards).
Rachaad White took advantage of his start to score 23.10 fantasy points (7th), falling a touchdown shy of beating his results over his first four games (28.20 fantasy points). The Cardinals gave Michael Carter 23 touches in Week 5, but he gained only 2.7 yards per carry and 4.4 yards per catch. His volume opportunity and one touchdown led to him 10th in fantasy points (18.30) in PPR formats.
Week 5 Best Fantasy Football Running Backs
Here are the top 10 running backs in Week 5:
- Rico Dowdle (32.40)
- Kyren Williams (32.10)
- Jonathan Taylor (31.60)
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt (28.00)
- Christian McCaffrey (27.90)
- Javonte Williams (26.90)
- Rachaad White (23.10)
- Kareem Hunt (18.70)
- Breece Hall (18.50)
- Michael Carter (18.30)
In Week 4, 16 running backs touched the ball 20 times or more. There were only seven backs that scored over 20.00 fantasy points in PPR formats in Week 5.
Top Fantasy Football Running Backs In 2025
Here are the top 12 running backs (scoring average) in PPR formats after five games:
- Christian McCaffrey (24.78)
- Jonathan Taylor (24.26)
- Bijan Robinson (22.10)
- Javonte Williams (20.90)
- James Cook (19.18)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (19.14)
- De’Von Achane (18.50)
- Josh Jacobs (18.13)
- Kyren Williams (17.32)
- Saquan Barkley (16.10)
- Omarion Hampton (15.40)
- Ashton Jeanty (15.22)
Running Back Bust of the Week
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
After a giddy game in Week 4 (119 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches), much of the fantasy market anointed Marks as the lead running back for the Texans. Baltimore held him to 24 yards on seven carries, leading to him scoring only 2.40 fantasy points. Houston had him on the field for 39% of the plays (the most on the team), but game score led to the Texans rotating in four other running backs. Nick Chubb ran the ball well in his limited chances (11/61/1).
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 6 Running Back Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 6 top 12 running back projections:
This week’s running back projections are loaded with star power, with Rico Dowdle and Cam Skattebo sliding into the top 12. I have 11 backs projected to score over 20.00 fantasy points, compared to seven in Week 5.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
The ceiling of Jeanty is compromised by poor quarterback play in Las Vegas, and the injury to Brock Bowers changes how defenses can defend the Raiders’ offense. Five games into his NFL career, Jeanty is averaging 18.8 touches while on a pace to gain 1,397 combined yards with 14 touchdowns and 41 catches on 320 touches. In his last favorable matchup at home, he posted an impact game (21/138/1 with two catches for 17 yards and two touchdowns).
The Titans’ defense has allowed the most fantasy points (164.40) to running backs in PPR formats. Backs already have nine scores while gaining 5.5 yards per carry. They’ve gained 660 rushing yards (second-most).
Jeanty ranks second at running back this week, making him a popular play in the DFS market in Week 6.
Week 6 Waiver Wire Running Back
Hassan Haskins, Los Angeles Chargers
The injury to Omarion Hampton last week will create a bidding frenzy for Charger running backs in Week 6. Haskins earned the RB3 role this summer, so he should have the natural first opportunity to prove his worth for Los Angeles. The Titans drafted Haskins in the fourth round in 2022 after success at Michigan (270/1,327/20 with 18 catches for 131 yards). Over his first two seasons in the NFL with Tennessee and Los Angeles, he gained 288 combined yards with three touchdowns and 14 catches while gaining only 3.1 yards per carry. His ties to Jim Harbaugh with the Wolverines in college are another feather in Haskin’s potential outlook.
Los Angeles shipped Kimani Vital back to the practice squad on Monday. He came to the Chargers in 2024 in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Vidal posted two successful seasons at Troy (2022 – 231/1,132/10 with 26 catches for 140 yards and 2023 – 297/1,661/14 with 18 catches for 201 yards and one score). Harbaugh didn’t draft him, which may hurt his opportunity out of the gate. I handcuffed Vidal to Omarion Hampton after Najee Harris went down with an injury, which may have been a mistake, at least in the short term.
The Chargers could also choose to make a deal for someone like Dameon Pierce at the trade deadline to help their running back depth. Nyheim Hines sits on LA’s practice squad, along with Gus Edwards and, I believe, Ezekiel Elliott.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR FULL WEEK 6 FANTASY FOOTBALL RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS!