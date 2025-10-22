Week 8 Running Back Rankings & Projections: Bijan Robinson Leads the Way
The top of the Week 7 leaderboard was loaded with elite running backs scoring over 30.00 fantasy points. Only three other backs scored over 20.00 fantasy points in PPR formats.
Christian McCaffrey added an impact game (202 combined yards with two touchdowns and seven catches over 31 touches) to his ultra-consistency over his first six games in fantasy points (23.20, 22/70, 24.00, 26.10, 27.90, and 24.10). He is on pace to gain 2,382 combined yards with 17 touchdowns and 129 catches on an unsustainable pace in touches (449).
Here are the next five running backs in fantasy scoring this week:
- Jahmyr Gibbs (36.80)
- Jonathan Taylor (34.20)
- Quinshon Judkins (26.40)
- Bijan Robinson (21.20)
- D’Andre Swift (20.80)
Best Fantasy Football Running Backs in 2025
Here are the top 12 running backs (scoring average) in PPR formats after seven games:
- Christian McCaffrey (26.73)
- Jonathan Taylor (25.60)
- Bijan Robinson (24.23)
- Josh Jacobs (20.55)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (20.00)
- De’Von Achane (19.47)
- Javonte Williams (18.81)
- James Cook (17.43)
- Cam Skattebo (17.00)
- D’Andre Swift (16.25)
- Kyren Williams (15.97)
- Rico Dowdle (14.06)
Week 7 Running Back Bust
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
The fantasy pulse of Barkley has faded in back-to-back games while gaining 60 rushing yards or fewer in six of his seven starts. He scored only 5.40 fantasy points last week in PPR leagues while still looking for his first 20-yard run over 113 carries (17 over 345 rushes in 2024). Barkley is gaining only 3.3 yards per rush, 2.5 yards below his great success last season.
Runner Up: Travis Etienne (55 combined yards with one catch on nine touches) and Kenneth Walker (17/66) posted below-par games. Both players have scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in their last three matchups.
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 8 Running Back Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 8 top 12 running back projections:
Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor have primo matchups at home this week, giving both players a chance at multiple touchdowns. Taylor scored three times vs. the Titans on the road in Week 3 (17/102/3 with three catches). The Dolphins’ defense has allowed over 150 rushing yards in four games, with running backs gaining 5.3 yards per rush (178/937/5) and 8.8 yards per catch. Robinson looks poised to post another difference-maker outcome at home.
Week 8 Waiver Wire Running Back
Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
The Saints lost Kendre Miller for the season last weekend with a torn ACL. With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching (11/4), Neal could be positioned for a heavy workload in two weeks if New Orleans decides to trade Alvin Kamara.
Over the last three seasons at Kansas, Neal rushed for over 1,000 yards each year while having a similar role catching the ball (21/183/1, 25/217/1, and 24/254/1). He gained 5,054 combined yards in his career with 53 touchdowns and 77 catches on 837 touches. His best scoring value rose in 2023 (16) and 2024 (16).
Neal rushed for over 100 yards 15 times over the past two seasons, while gaining 200 yards twice in his career (32/224/1 and 37/207/3).
He brings a “do your job approach” to the NFL while lacking elite speed (4.58 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine). Neal has a good feel for play flow while having the eyes to hit daylight when it shines through. His power grades better than his open-field moves, which helps his value in short-yardage and goal-line plays. He’ll add value catching the ball while trailing in his pass protection skills.
