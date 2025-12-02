Week 14 Updated Running Back Rankings: Quinshon Judkins Rises, Saquon Barkley Falls
Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy football regular season.
In 2025, the NFL has evolved into an incredibly pass-heavy league, yet running backs remain some of the most valuable assets in the world of fantasy football. The only two players who have scored more points than the league’s top signal caller this season, Josh Allen, are running backs: Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor. And Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, and De’Von Achane aren’t too far behind.
In Week 13, first-round selection Bijan Robinson dominated the New York Jets and headlined the position group, finishing as the only running back with over 30 points in PPR formats. The Atlanta superstar turned 23 carries into 142 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown, while adding five receptions on seven targets for an additional 51 yards through the air.
Only four other running backs outside of Robinson eclipsed 20 fantasy points: RJ Harvey, D’Andre Swift, Kimani Vidal, and Chuba Hubbard. Clearly, fantasy football isn’t just about superstars. Harvey and Vidal were hot commodities on the waiver wire earlier this year and Hubbard was leapgrogged by Rico Dowdle on the depth chart only to rattle off his best performance of the season in Week 13. Meanwhile, Swift was splitting touches with waiver wire gem Kyle Monangai yet still finished as the third-best running back of the week.
Fantasy football is not just about the stars. More often that not, it’s the decision at the RB2 spot that can make or break your week. If you started Kimani Vidal over Kenneth Walker III, you were rewarded with an extra 10+ points for your boldness. If you started Devin Neal over Bam Knight, you saw 6+ points slip out of your fingertips. Last week’s chaos is a good reminder that while fantasy managers always want to ride their studs, the difference between winning and losing often comes from unexpected bench heroes ready to explode any given Sunday.
In Week 14, the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, and New England Patriots will be idle on bye weeks. That means that fantasy managers will need to find replacements for Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary, Christian McCaffrey, Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard, TreVeyon Henderson, and Rhamondre Stevenson.
With Week 14 primed to kick off on Thursday as the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys, let’s take a look at the best and worst running backs of the week.
Trust Quinshon Judkins Against The Titans
Judkins has quietly been one of the most impressive offensive rookies in 2025 despite missing the first game of the season. He’s posted double-digit points in eight of 11 games this season and is averaging a rock-solid 13.2 fantasy points per game. While Judkins failed to find the end zone in Week 13, he still finished with over 100 yards from scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers. The week before that against the Las Vegas Raiders, the rookie tallied just 47 rushing yards but punched in two scores en route to 16.7 fantasy points.
In Week 14, Judkins faces off against the one-win Tennessee Titans that are yielding the 11th-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. With Shedeur Sanders under center, the Browns will continue to feed Judkins early and often. While Judkins doesn’t offer a ton of upside in the pass game, he’s one of the best downhill runners in the NFL. The Browns are slightly favored at home against Tennessee and Judkins is poised to be the focal point of the offense, especially after fellow rookie Dylan Sampson suffered a calf injury in Week 13. Judkins has a great shot at finding the end zone and finishing among the top 10 running backs in Week 14.
Jordan Mason Rises Following Aaron Jones Injury
The Vikings are in free fall mode but they have a prime opportunity to bounce back against the reeling Washington Commanders who are currently on a seven-game losing streak. Minnesota has lost four games in a row but with J.J. McCarthy trending towards a return and Jayden Daniels still looking iffy for the Commanders, Minnesota enters Week 14 as slight favorites at home.
Earlier in the year, Jordan Mason produced 23.6 fantasy points against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 when Aaron Jones was sidelined. Jones left Minnesota’s Week 13 contest against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter after suffering a shoulder injury and while he’s currently viewed as day-to-day, Mason is poised for a massive uptick in volume if Jones is unable to suit up. Earlier in the year, Mason rattled off four consecutive double-digit outings. If Jones can’t go on Sunday, Mason is poised to dominate a Commanders defense that is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
Even if Jones is able to suit up, Mason could be a viable flex play as the Vikings limit McCarthy’s drop backs and employ an incredibly run-heavy game plan.
Saquon Barkley Falls Out of Top 20
Barkley just hasn’t been the same explosive force we watched tear up defenses a year ago. Yes, he’s still serviceable in PPR formats with 14.1 fantasy points per game, but the efficiency has dipped—Barkley is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and has totaled only four rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores on the season.
Now he heads into a Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, who quietly rank as one of the tougher units against opposing running backs, allowing the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game. Just this past weekend, L.A.’s front held rookie breakout Ashton Jeanty to 31 yards on 15 carries, looking every bit like a defense rounding into playoff form. Their biggest blemish came in Week 12, when Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten combined for 147 yards and three touchdowns—an outlier in what has otherwise been a stout run-stopping campaign.
Barkley, meanwhile, hasn’t scored since his two-touchdown revenge game against the Giants in Week 8. Over his past four contests, he’s averaging just 55.3 rushing yards and 25 receiving yards per game. Given Philadelphia’s offensive line inconsistencies, Barkley is no longer the must-start superstar he was just a season ago.
You’re likely still rolling him out given the lack of waiver-wire alternatives—but it’s time to dial back expectations and treat Barkley as more of a fringe RB2 than a weekly fantasy anchor.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s running backs stack up in our Week 14 rankings.