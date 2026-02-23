Ryan Helsley vs. Raisel Iglesias: Which Overpriced Closer Should You Fade in 2026?

Closers with top-75 NFBC ADPs can make or break a fantasy baseball roster, and few are more polarizing in 2026 drafts than Ryan Helsley and Raisel Iglesias. Both bring elite track records and swing-and-miss arsenals, but shifting skills, role security, and rising bullpen competition have turned them into high-stakes risk/reward picks.

RP10 – Ryan Helsley, Baltimore Orioles (NFBC ADP – 60)

After saving a league-high 49 games in 2024, Helsley was a closing bust last season. Home runs (8 over 56.0 innings) became a problem while throwing fewer strikes (4.0 walks per nine).

Over his first 39 games, he had a winning ERA (2.77) despite weakness in his WHIP (1.359). Helsley allowed two runs in three games over this span while having a four-game slump to open June (four runs, nine baserunners, and two home runs over four innings with seven strikeouts and three blown saves). His arm blew up over his final 19 appearances (16 runs, 33 baserunners, and four home runs over 17.0 innings with 17 strikeouts).

Helsley struggled against right-handed (.271 BAA) and left-handed (.278 BAA) batters. He was a disaster on the road (5.24 ERA, 1.701 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts over 22.1 innings).

Despite his regression, his average fastball (99.2 mph) remains elite in velocity, with almost the same usage across his pitches. His four-seamer (.427 BAA and .670 SLG) was a disaster. Helsley maintained the swing-and-miss ability from his slider (.138 BAA with 43 strikeouts). He barely threw his curveball (.200 BAA) and cutter (.250 BAA).

Ryan Helsley 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Orioles signed Helsley to a two-year deal for $28 million in late November. From 2022 to 2024, he was an excellent closing option (19-9 with a 1.83 ERA, 0.954 WHIP, and 225 strikeouts over 167.2 innings with 82 saves). The good outweighed the bad in 2025.

Helsley must get ahead in the count to take advantage of his plus slider, but why did his fastball lose life in the strike zone? I view him as a snub, your nose type pick, unless his spring reports are off the chart positive. I sense he had an underlying injury last season.

CL11 – Raisel Iglesias, Atlanta Braves (NFBC ADP – 69)

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Truist Park. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

When reviewing Iglesias final stats from last year, it shows another steady closing season. Unfortunately, he blew four of his first eight saves over 25 appearances, leading to a 6.75 ERA, 1.542 WHIP, seven home runs, and 25 strikeouts over 24.0 innings.

Over his last 45 games, Iglesias tripped up in one game (four runs, four baserunners, and one home run over one inning) while posting elite success (1.25 ERA, 0.687 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts over 43.1 innings ~ 22-for-23 in save conversions).

His average fastball (94.8 mph) was his lowest since 2015. Iglesias threw his slider (.308 BAA) a career-low 10.0% of the time (30% over his first seven years). He threw his four-seamer (.122 BAA) and sinker (.160 BAA) more while continuing to rely on a high number of changeups (.281 BAA).

Over four seasons with the Braves, Iglesias went 15-12 with a 2.35 ERA, 0.942 WHIP, and 239 strikeouts over 218.2 innings while converting 97 saves.

Raisel Iglesias 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Atlanta signed Robert Suarez for $45 million over three seasons in early December to improve the Braves’ bullpen depth. Over his last two years, he converted 76 saves with strength in his ERA (2.87) and WHIP (0.972) over 134.2 innings with 134 strikeouts.

Iglesias is the 11th closer drafted this year in the high-stakes market, but he doesn’t have as much rope if home runs and blown saves appear in 2026. His handcuff comes off the boards around pick 200, making Suarez an expensive handcuff. I'm fading Iglesias this year unless his price point slides in March.

Ryan Helsley vs. Raisel Iglesias 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Helsley’s triple-digit velocity and past dominance still offer league-winning upside, but his fastball shape, health questions, and new-team volatility make him a draft-day gamble unless spring training provides clarity. Iglesias remains the steadier skills bet, yet the arrival of Robert Suarez tightens the margin for error, pushing him into fade territory at his current cost in competitive formats. Go with Helsley and bank on the O's improving in 2026, leading to more opportunities for the veteran closer.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: