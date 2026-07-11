Saquon Barkley Headlines the Top Five Fantasy Football Running Backs to Draft in 2026

1. Why Saquon Barkley is a Lock for Double-Digit Touchdowns with the Eagles

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) remains a top fantasy football asset for the 2026 season. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Now that they have changed offensive schemes, the Eagles plan to incorporate a run-heavy look that will best utilize Barkley's skill set. With the focus shifting primarily on the ground game, the three-time Pro Bowl RB is guaranteed a heavy workload, significantly raising his fantasy ceiling to the heavens. When health and historical volume are always lingering durability concerns, his TD upside is immense. The Eagles' offense was uncharacteristically poor in the red zone last season, finishing 28th in scoring opportunities. The Eagles offensive line is simply too talented not to convert on those attempts, making Barkley a lock for double-digit TD upside as a result.









2. Unlocking an Elite Ceiling Under a New Offensive Scheme

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) should challenge for the overall RB1 in 2026. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Robinson finished last season as the overall RB2 and has an excellent opportunity to claim the top spot this year. He arguably possesses the most statistically sound path to finishing with the fantasy crown. A major bottleneck on his production last season was his cap on red zone usage. The Falcons frequently opted to use Tyler Allgeier instead, which limited Robinson's red zone touch share to 47.8%. With Kevin Stefanski now at the helm in Atlanta, he is notorious for consolidating touches to his primary offensive weapon. Robinson should be given full autonomy. He is a maestro in the analytics department, dominating the metrics that matter the most for RBs in fantasy football. Robinson finished in the top three league-wide in missed tackles forced per attempt, yards after contact per attempt, and first downs per route run. At just 24 years old and having never missed a game in his entire career, he is the perfect anchor RB for keeper and dynasty formats.









3. Evaluating Changing Roles and Red-Zone Volatility in Detroit

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs expected role change could affect his fantasy numbers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Although Gibbs remains a consensus top-five fantasy RBs, fantasy owners should brace for a potential regression in certain efficiency metrics. He is poised to remain a focal point of the Lions' offensive attack, projected for a larger share of the workload moving forward. Expect Gibbs to be featured more heavily in a traditional bell cow role, including increased carries between the tackles. Last season, Gibbs highly rewarded his fantasy owners by finishing fourth in target share percentage among RBs. However, the bulk of that production was concentrated in Weeks 11-18, when his target share spiked to 19% compared to just 12.7% over his first 10 games. The surge was primarily driven by TE Sam LaPorta getting injured which allowed Gibbs to absorb extra passing volume and mask deficiencies in the Lions' passing game. Moving forward, fantasy owners will want to monitor how the coaching staff manages red-zone touches to preserve Gibbs and prevent excessive wear and tear.









4. Why CMC Remains a Foundational PPR Asset Despite a Decreased Snap Share

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is still fantasy football gold despite some expected regression. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Entering his age 30 season, McCaffrey naturally faces questions regarding regression and whether he can sustain the massive workload he has carried throughout his career. San Francisco's clear objective is to alleviate some of his responsibilities to keep him fresh and minimize injury risks. While this strategy will likely decrease his league-leading 83% snap share and reduce his carries between the tackles, McCaffrey remains the centerpiece of the 49ers' passing game. The offense leans heavily on his 24% target share, where he excels on screen plays, checkdowns and quick swing passes. Because of his high-value passing volume, CMC remains an elite, foundational asset in PPR formats. A minor reduction in rushing attempts won't severely impact his weekly utility, keeping him safely on track for another 80-plus receptions. However, his floor is slightly lower In half-PPR formats, where a potential dip in rushing volume carries more weight.









5. Can the Indianapolis Engine Handle Another 300-Touch Campaign?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) should remain a valuable fantasy football asset in 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Taylor has firmly solidified his status as a top-five fantasy RB, fresh off an incredible campaign where he led the NFL in both rushing attempts and rushing TDs. Furthermore, he possesses an elite goal-line floor; his 23 carries inside the 5-yard line ranked second in the league, making him one of the most efficient red-zone weapons in football. The primary question on the minds of fantasy owners heading into next season is durability. Can he handle another grueling workload of 300-plus touches? At 27 years old, Taylor is in his physical prime and is uniquely equipped to handle the rigors of the NFL better than most. The main structural hurdle for Taylor is the surrounding environment in Indy. With the QB situation currently unsettled due to injuries, opposing defenses will likely stack the box to slow him down unless a consistent passing threat emerges under center. However, Taylor counteracts this by proving he can excel as a receiver. His passing-game volume and opportunity metrics have ranked among the highest in the NFL for the position, highlighted by a career-high 46 catches on 54 targets. As long as he stays healthy, Taylor remains an incredible safe bet to finish as a top-five RB simply because the Colts' offensive engine completely depends on him.







