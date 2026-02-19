Should You Draft Blake Snell or Freddy Peralta in 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues?

The SP16–SP17 range in 2026 fantasy baseball drafts is packed with high-strikeout arms who can swing leagues, and few bring more volatility and upside than Blake Snell and Freddy Peralta. Understanding their workload trends, command risk, and team context is the key to deciding whether they should anchor your rotation or slot in as high-end SP2 targets.

SP16 – Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 63)

Snell regained ace status in 2023, five years after his first impact season with Tampa (21-5 with a 1.89 ERA, 0.975 WHIP, and 217 strikeouts over 180.2 innings). He won his second Cy Young Award and ERA title (2.25) despite issuing the most walks (99) in the NL and posting an embarrassing walk rate (5.0).

The Giants signed him to a two-year, $62 million deal last March of 2024, which included an opt-out clause. Snell struggled over his first six starts (32 runs, 46 baserunners, and four three home runs over 23.2 innings), with two stints on the injured list (thigh and groin issues).

He returned to game action on July 9th, leading to an electric final 14 starts (5-0 with a 1.23 ERA, 0.784 WHIP, .123 BAA, and 114 strikeouts over 80.1 innings). Over this span, Snell had five double-digit strikeout games (15, 11, 11, 10, and 12). Left-handed batters hit .105 against him over 57 at-bats with two home runs, three RBIs, and 27 strikeouts.

With a $136 million payday from the Dodgers for five seasons, Snell only managed to make 11 starts due to missing four months with a left shoulder injury. He allowed two runs and 18 baserunners over his first two appearances, covering nine innings with only four strikeouts. His return to the starting rotation in early August led to ace stats over his final eight games (2.41 ERA, 1.127 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 52.1 innings).

Snell went 3-2 in the postseason, with two disastrous showings in the World Series (10 runs, 15 hits, three home runs, eight walks, and 13 strikeouts over 13.0 innings). His left arm was sharp over the first three rounds of the postseason (three wins with a 0.86 ERA, 0.524 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts over 21.0 innings).

His average fastball (95.3 mph) aligned with his career path. Snell featured three excellent secondary pitches – changeup (.168 BAA), curveball (.134 BAA), and slider (.200 BAA). Batters hit .275 over his four-seamer. His fastball (.190 BAA) was much more dominant with the Giants in 2024. Los Angeles upped his changeup usage (25.0% - highest of his career).

Blake Snell 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Snell falls into last year’s bum category. His command remains a liability, but he overcomes it by being difficult to hit. He’s been in the majors for 10 seasons, and his ticket has come in twice. His lower ADP (63) in the high-stakes market is much more favorable in 2026. Snell brings some WHIP risk when off his game. I see value, and he’s pitching for the right team and ballpark. Worth a share or two, but I don’t view him as all in shove, despite his potential ceiling. With that said, I would certainly draft him over Cole Ragans, Logan Webb, and Joe Ryan.

SP17 - Freddy Peralta, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 64)

The New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during spring training on the back fields of Clover Park on Feb. 11, 2026, in Port St. Lucie. | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peralta upped his streak with 200 strikeouts to three seasons. He led the National League in wins (17) last season while setting a new low in ERA (2.70). His success was driven by batters hitting .193 against him. Over the past three years, Peralta has given up 63 home runs (1.3 per nine), with some work still needed in his walk rate (3.4).

He was at best at home (9-1 with 1.77 ERA, 1.004 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts over 91.2 innings). The Brewers allowed him to pitch into the seventh inning in only two starts, while failing to reach the six-inning mark in 18 other games. Peralta allowed two runs or fewer in 22 starts when pitching at least five innings. From August 12th to September 4th, he tossed 28.0 shutout innings with nine hits, 12 walks, and 35 strikeouts.

His average fastball (94.7 mph) has been at the top of his range over the past three seasons. Batters struggled to hit all four of his pitches – four-seamer (.209 BAA, 20 home runs, and 99 strikeouts), slider (.185 BAA, slider (.143 BAA), and curveball (.186 BAA). Peralta’s changeup had the most usage (21.2%) of his career, at the expense of his slider. His flyball rate (45.7%) was a four-year high.

Freddy Peralta 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Peralta will be a free agent in 2027. His lack of depth in games should limit his ceiling for wins, making last year's success in this area an outlier. He must throw more strikes to push his average to six innings per start. His pitches grade well, and his velocity is rising slightly. He ranks sixth in FPGscore (6.69) for pitchers in 2025 (40th in 2024 – 0.85). Viable SP2, but Peralta can’t reach ace status with more innings pitched and repeated success in ERA, WHIP, and Ks. His first step is to reduce the damage to the balls in the seats.

Blake Snell vs. Freddy Peralta 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Snell offers league-winning dominance when healthy and locked in, especially in Los Angeles, but his WHIP and durability concerns keep him from being a full-send fantasy ace. Peralta’s elite strikeout profile and improving run prevention make him a strong SP2, yet his inning limitations and home run risk cap his path to the top tier. Snell is ultimately the superior option.

