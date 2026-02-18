Should You Draft Michael Harris or Randy Arozarena in 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues?

Michael Harris II and Randy Arozarena enter 2026 fantasy baseball drafts in a similar ADP range, but their paths to returning value look very different. One is searching for lineup relevance and on-base growth, while the other leans on elite volume, power-speed balance, and a contract-year boost to stabilize his five-category profile.

OF19 – Michael Harris, Atlanta Braves (NFBC ADP – 95)

Over the past two seasons, Harris hasn’t reached star status in any area of his game. His bat was a liability in the fantasy market before the All-Star break (.210/22/6/44/12 over 347 at-bats). He only had 10 walks over this span with a league average strikeout rate (20.9%). His success down the stretch (.299/33/14/42/8 over 264 at-bats) aligned more with expectations over the first two years with the Braves.

His average hit rate (1.645) was a three-year high. On the downside, Harris has seen his contact batting average (.315) regress each year with the Braves. He had the bulk (73.5%) of his at-bats between sixth and eighth in their lineup, creating lower run opportunities. Harris came to the plate with a career-high 440 runners on base. He has been a league-average player over the past three seasons in RBI rate (14.4%).

His biggest strike for hitting high in the batting order is his low walk rate (2.5% - 4.1% in his career). Harris had the same strikeout rate (20.0%) over the past two seasons. He hit only three home runs over 171 at-bats against left-handed pitching (.240/18/3/21/4). His only month of value came in August (.311/16/8/23/3 over 119 at-bats) despite taking one walk with 26 strikeouts. He also whiffed 25 times in July over 88 at-bats with no free passes.

Harris brings a groundball swing path (49.3%), but he added more flyballs (32.9%) last year, at the expense of his line drive rate (17.9%). His exit velocity (90.2) is favorable, but Harris set career lows in his hard-hit rate (43.3%), barrel rate (9.1%), and HR/FB rate (12.5%). His launch angle (7.4) has been in a tight range over the past three seasons.

Michael Harris 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: A rebound in scoring for the Braves would help Harris’s value in counting stats. He looks poised to bat sixth or lower in the batting order again this year. I don’t see significant improvement in home runs or steals, so Harris needs to increase his fantasy value by getting on base more often.

Last year, he ranked 71st in FPGscore (0.45), suggesting he is overpriced this year with repeated stats. At this point, Harris settles into a steady, balanced player until he shows more value across the board and secures a more prominent slot in the batting order. His talent does point to a higher ceiling, and I can’t see many drafters fighting for him in 2026.

OF20 – Randy Arozarena, Seattle Mariners (NFBC ADP – 98)

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Volume of at-bats has been Arozerena’s best friend over the past four years. He has come to the plate with over 400 baserunners in four consecutive seasons (433, 405, 425, and 419), but his RBI rate has lacked a pulse in 2024 (9.9% and 12.4%). His average hit rate (1.788) was a career high, and Arozarena had a rebound in his contact batting average (.346).

In April and May, he only hit .219 over his first 201 at-bats with 24 runs, seven home runs, 23 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. Arozarena found his rhythm at the plate over his next 63 games (.276/46/16/34/14 over 239 at-bats), followed by a dull finish to the year (.208/25/4/19/8 over 173 at-bats).

His strikeout rate (26.9%) has been more of a weakness over the past two seasons. Arozarena had his lowest walk rate (9.0%) over the previous five years. He posted his highest hard-hit rate (50.6%) with a rebound in his exit velocity (91.3). His swing path has been more balanced over the past two years, but Arozarena continues to have weakness in his line drive rate (16.9%). He had 49 barrels (11.5%) with repeated success in his launch angle (12.9).

Randy Arozarena 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Mariners gave Arozarena most of his playing time, hitting first (216 at-bats) or fourth (237 at-bats) in their batting order. He is in a contract year with Scott Boras as his agent. His skill set remains balanced, with batting average bringing the most risk unless there is a correction in his strikeout rate.

I don’t view him with a leadoff profile, but the changes in the Mariners’ lineup over the past year point to a top-of-the-order opportunity in 2026. He ranked 30th in FPGscore (3.92) for hitters in 2025. With an 85/20/75/20 season with a .250 batting average, Arozarena will be worth his current price point.

Should You Draft Michael Harris or Randy Arozarena in 2026 Fantasy Baseball?

Harris remains a tools-over-results gamble whose fantasy ceiling depends on plate-discipline growth and a move up the Braves’ batting order. Arozarena, meanwhile, offers a safer blend of counting stats and speed, making him the more reliable target at cost if you’re deciding between the two in 2026 drafts.

