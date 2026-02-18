Should You Draft Wyatt Langford or Brent Rooker in 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues?

Wyatt Langford and Brent Rooker sit in one of the most fascinating pockets of 2026 fantasy baseball drafts, where elite upside meets evolving skill sets and real risk. Understanding how their underlying metrics, durability concerns, and lineup context translate to category juice is the key to deciding whether to buy at their current NFBC ADPs.

OF11 – Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers (NFBC ADP – 53)

Two seasons into his major league career, Langford has missed 56 games with a hamstring issue and two oblique injuries (and a third last February before spring training games). Other than his hot September in 2024 (.300/25/8/20/7 over 100 at-bats), he has yet to post impact stats for any length of time.

Last year, he lost his feel at the plate, leading to a spike in his strikeout rate (26.4% - 20.7% in 2024). He took more walks last year (12.9%). Langford had lower production after the All-Star break (.240/32/7/24/7 over 196 at-bats). His approach graded better against left-handed pitching (30 walks and 41 strikeouts), leading to a .254 batting average with 20 runs, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and five steals over 134 at-bats.

His exit velocity (91.4), barrel rate (14.0%), and hard-hit rate (48.4%) were much improved. He had a flyball swing path (42.6%), supported by a high launch angle (17.5). Langford pushed his HR/FB rate (15.1%) higher, but it remains below his minor league career.

He came to the majors with only 180 at-bats of experience (.350/41/12/32/12), which painted a future 100/30/100/30 player with a winning batting average.

Wyatt Langford 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Over the past two seasons, Langford ranked 62nd (0.43) and 70th (0.46) in FPGscore while missing 17.3% of both years. His injury risk is real, but his ceiling is spectacular once his skill set reaches its potential. First-round talent, who is priced favorably this year. A hot spring training could make him a big riser in March.

Athletics right fielder Brent Rooker (25) watches the ball soar over the fence for a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

After his surprising 2024 season, Rooker developed into a more complete player last year. His strikeout rate (22.2%) moved to the league average after whiffing 30.6% of the time over his two previous seasons with the A’s. His walk rate (10.4%) has been an asset over the past three seasons.

His bat was an asset before the All-Star break (.279/60/20/54/3 over 380 at-bats), but faded down the stretch (.236 over 246 at-bats with 32 runs, 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, and three steals). Rooker hit for a higher average (.293) against lefties, paired with weaker stats (22 runs, five home runs, 15 RBIs, and three steals).

Rooker traded some of his aggressiveness for more contact in 2025, highlighted by a lower exit velocity (90.7), barrel rate (13.7%), and hard-hit rate (44.7%). He also had regression in his launch angle (16.4), flyball rate (41.6%), and HR/FB rate (15.2%).

Brent Rooker 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Rooker gained outfield eligibility last year, making him more attractive to fantasy team builds. He should hit one spot away from Nick Kurtz, helping his counting stats. His contact batting average (.348) was well below his last two years (.392 and .434). He maintained a high floor in his average hit rate (1.829), supporting a 30-home run floor.

Last year, Rooker ranked 39th in FPGscore (3.08) for hitters. His growth supported his price point this year, and the A’s will give him as many at-bats as he can handle. He’s settling into a 90/35/100/5 player with a neutral batting average.

Wyatt Langford vs. Brent Rooker 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Langford offers league-winning upside if his health cooperates and his elite batted-ball profile finally turns into a full-season breakout, making him one of the most volatile early-round selections. Rooker, meanwhile, provides a safer power foundation with everyday volume, giving fantasy managers a high-floor bat who can anchor home runs and RBIs without crushing team batting average.

