Should You Draft Xavier Edwards or Ozzie Albies in 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues?

Speed-only roster builds collide with post-hype rebound potential in this draft range, where Xavier Edwards and Ozzie Albies come off the board within a few picks of each other. The decision between a batting-average-and-steals specialist and a four-category bounce-back bat can shape the entire construction of a fantasy roster.

2B9 – Xavier Edwards, Miami Marlins (NFBC ADP – 172)

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) throws to first base to retire Washington Nationals designated hitter Daylen Lile (not pictured) during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 2024 second-half profile for Edwards failed to appear in his second year with the Marlins. He had a sharp decline in his contact batting average (.336–.408 in 2024), which was out of line with his previous skill set and minor league resume. His average hit rate (1.245) lacks a power pulse, and Edwards failed to beat his 2024 stolen base total (31), even with 296 more at-bats.

He struggled with left-handed pitching (.236/15/0/10/10 over 182 at-bats). His season started with no home runs over his first 310 at-bats, resulting in only 22 RBIs, 12 doubles, and one triple. Miami gave Edwards 95.7% of their at-bats in their leadoff position. Edwards finished with a low strikeout rate (14.2%), with about a league-average walk rate (7.9% – 10.9% in 2024).

Over 561 at-bats, he only had four barrels (0.8%) while posting a low flyball rate (29.2%). His hard-hit rate (29.4%) ranked poorly, but it showed some improvement from 2024 (24.3%). Edwards brings a line-drive swing path (24.4%), paired with weakness in his exit velocity (86.8). He came to the plate with only 278 runners on base. Over the past two seasons, Edwards had success with runners on base (RBI rate – 17.3% and 16.2%).

Xavier Edwards 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: When looking up the definition of a Judy-type hitter, Edwards' profile falls into that category. His floor in batting average and steals drives his fantasy value, but he must score runs to become a three-category asset. Over the past two seasons, Edwards reached home plate 34.8% of the time when on base via a hit (246) or walk (82). His 2025 stats ranked 87th in FPGscore (-0.54) among hitters.

Any team drafting him will give away its edge in power and RBIs, so Edwards only works for some team structures. The later he goes in drafts, the easier a fantasy team can cover his weaknesses with another player when Edwards isn’t running. A unique piece of the puzzle that gains value if he steals over 50 bases.

2B10 – Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (NFBC ADP – 176)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Albies stayed healthy last season, but he failed to approach his stats in his best years, except for stolen bases (16). His contact batting average (.285) has been a disaster in back-to-back seasons, resulting in a further fade in his average hit rate (1.517 – five-year low and well below his top home run seasons ~ 1.883 and 1.832). He came to the plate with a career-high 438 runners on base, but posted his worst RBI rate (13.7%).

Despite negatives, Albies ranked 90th in FPGscore (-0.73) for hitters, thanks to 603 at-bats. His swing was a liability vs. right-handed pitching (.225/51/12/55/13 over 426 at-bats) and at home (.225/30/4/29/7 over 284 at-bats). He had the most value over his final 194 at-bats (.268/27/7/32/5 over 194 at-bats).

His exit velocity (87.5) came in below his career average (88.2) and his best season (2021 – 89.6). Albies continued to have a favorable launch angle (18.7) and flyball swing path (43.0%). He graded poorly in hard-hit rate (30.7%), barrel rate (4.9%), and HR/FB rate (7.2), suggesting juiceless outcomes when putting the ball in play.

Ozzie Albies 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Albies is in a contract year, and the Braves’ offense looks poised to climb back up the major offensive ranks. Atlanta gave him most of his at-bats hitting fifth and sixth in the batting order, hurting his run potential. When at his best in 2021 and 2023, Albies was a top 15 fantasy hitter. His approach last season (strikeout rate – 14.1% and walk rate – 8.3%) was his best since 2017.

Over the past six years, Albies missed 193 games in even seasons (2020, 2022, and 2024). If healthy, his floor is reasonable in four categories, and I would expect a rebound in batting average. A .260/80/20/80/10 season for his current price point in drafts seems like a reasonable outcome, while understanding his ceiling could be much higher.

Should I Draft Xavier Edwards or Ozzie Albies in 2026 Fantasy Baseball?

Edwards is a category-dependent weapon whose value spikes only if his elite speed returns to the 50-steal range and Miami’s lineup gives him enough run-scoring chances. Albies, meanwhile, offers one of the safest profit paths in this ADP tier, with health and lineup context putting a return to impact production firmly back on the table. Ultimately, Albies is the better option unless you are constructing a speed-heavy team.

