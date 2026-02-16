Should You Draft Xavier Edwards or Ozzie Albies in 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues?
Speed-only roster builds collide with post-hype rebound potential in this draft range, where Xavier Edwards and Ozzie Albies come off the board within a few picks of each other. The decision between a batting-average-and-steals specialist and a four-category bounce-back bat can shape the entire construction of a fantasy roster.
2B9 – Xavier Edwards, Miami Marlins (NFBC ADP – 172)
The 2024 second-half profile for Edwards failed to appear in his second year with the Marlins. He had a sharp decline in his contact batting average (.336–.408 in 2024), which was out of line with his previous skill set and minor league resume. His average hit rate (1.245) lacks a power pulse, and Edwards failed to beat his 2024 stolen base total (31), even with 296 more at-bats.
He struggled with left-handed pitching (.236/15/0/10/10 over 182 at-bats). His season started with no home runs over his first 310 at-bats, resulting in only 22 RBIs, 12 doubles, and one triple. Miami gave Edwards 95.7% of their at-bats in their leadoff position. Edwards finished with a low strikeout rate (14.2%), with about a league-average walk rate (7.9% – 10.9% in 2024).
Over 561 at-bats, he only had four barrels (0.8%) while posting a low flyball rate (29.2%). His hard-hit rate (29.4%) ranked poorly, but it showed some improvement from 2024 (24.3%). Edwards brings a line-drive swing path (24.4%), paired with weakness in his exit velocity (86.8). He came to the plate with only 278 runners on base. Over the past two seasons, Edwards had success with runners on base (RBI rate – 17.3% and 16.2%).
Xavier Edwards 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook
Fantasy Outlook: When looking up the definition of a Judy-type hitter, Edwards' profile falls into that category. His floor in batting average and steals drives his fantasy value, but he must score runs to become a three-category asset. Over the past two seasons, Edwards reached home plate 34.8% of the time when on base via a hit (246) or walk (82). His 2025 stats ranked 87th in FPGscore (-0.54) among hitters.
Any team drafting him will give away its edge in power and RBIs, so Edwards only works for some team structures. The later he goes in drafts, the easier a fantasy team can cover his weaknesses with another player when Edwards isn’t running. A unique piece of the puzzle that gains value if he steals over 50 bases.
2B10 – Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (NFBC ADP – 176)
Albies stayed healthy last season, but he failed to approach his stats in his best years, except for stolen bases (16). His contact batting average (.285) has been a disaster in back-to-back seasons, resulting in a further fade in his average hit rate (1.517 – five-year low and well below his top home run seasons ~ 1.883 and 1.832). He came to the plate with a career-high 438 runners on base, but posted his worst RBI rate (13.7%).
Despite negatives, Albies ranked 90th in FPGscore (-0.73) for hitters, thanks to 603 at-bats. His swing was a liability vs. right-handed pitching (.225/51/12/55/13 over 426 at-bats) and at home (.225/30/4/29/7 over 284 at-bats). He had the most value over his final 194 at-bats (.268/27/7/32/5 over 194 at-bats).
His exit velocity (87.5) came in below his career average (88.2) and his best season (2021 – 89.6). Albies continued to have a favorable launch angle (18.7) and flyball swing path (43.0%). He graded poorly in hard-hit rate (30.7%), barrel rate (4.9%), and HR/FB rate (7.2), suggesting juiceless outcomes when putting the ball in play.
Ozzie Albies 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook
Fantasy Outlook: Albies is in a contract year, and the Braves’ offense looks poised to climb back up the major offensive ranks. Atlanta gave him most of his at-bats hitting fifth and sixth in the batting order, hurting his run potential. When at his best in 2021 and 2023, Albies was a top 15 fantasy hitter. His approach last season (strikeout rate – 14.1% and walk rate – 8.3%) was his best since 2017.
Over the past six years, Albies missed 193 games in even seasons (2020, 2022, and 2024). If healthy, his floor is reasonable in four categories, and I would expect a rebound in batting average. A .260/80/20/80/10 season for his current price point in drafts seems like a reasonable outcome, while understanding his ceiling could be much higher.
Should I Draft Xavier Edwards or Ozzie Albies in 2026 Fantasy Baseball?
Edwards is a category-dependent weapon whose value spikes only if his elite speed returns to the 50-steal range and Miami’s lineup gives him enough run-scoring chances. Albies, meanwhile, offers one of the safest profit paths in this ADP tier, with health and lineup context putting a return to impact production firmly back on the table. Ultimately, Albies is the better option unless you are constructing a speed-heavy team.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Matt Brandon has spent more than a decade in the fantasy sports and sports media world, with stops at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and several other industry staples. A three-time Top-10 finisher in FantasyPros’ national rankings competition, Brandon has also captured multiple major DFS tournament wins on FanDuel and DraftKings. His true expertise lies in season-long fantasy football and fantasy basketball, along with sports betting analysis. A lifelong New Yorker, he proudly bleeds blue for his Giants, Knicks, Rangers, and Mets. Brandon also covers Major League Baseball, with a particular focus on the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia PhilliesFollow MattFantasyFF
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs