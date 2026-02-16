Should You Select Jordan Westburg or Noelvi Marte in 2026 Fantasy Baseball Drafts?

Post-hype breakouts and playing-time battles define this range of the third-base pool, where Jordan Westburg and Noelvi Marte come with similar draft prices but very different paths to profit. One must secure everyday at-bats in a crowded Baltimore roster, while the other offers a power-speed ceiling tied to a full-season role in Cincinnati.

3B8 – Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles (NFBC ADP – 136)

Westburg gave the appearance of an improving power bat in 2025, but he missed 39 games between late April and June with a hamstring issue. Finger and ankle injuries also cost him playing time. His swing was quiet over his first 98 at-bats (.217/12/4/6). After returning from the injured list, he hit .304 over 191 at-bats with 41 runs, 11 home runs, 28 RBIs, and one steal. Westburg failed to regain his form after missing another month (.200/6/2/7 over 45 at-bats).

Over five seasons in the minors, he hit .281 with 239 runs, 65 home runs, 250 RBIs, and 35 steals over 1,285 at-bats. His bat was at its best at AAA (.287/133/41/139/15 over 679 at-bats). His walk rate (11.0%) was a plus in the minors, with a slightly below-par strikeout rate (23.5%).

His exit velocity (90.2) has been favorable in his time in the majors. Westburg upped his flyball rate (42.6%), HR/FB rate (16.0%), and launch angle (14.1) last season. He finished with about a league-average strikeout rate (22.7%), but barely took any walks (4.8%).

Baltimore gave him 76.5% of his at-bats in the first three slots in the batting order in 2025, which doesn’t look repeatable in 2026. Westburg had a peak of 21 and 23 starts in July and April, showcasing some sort of platoon role.

Jordan Westburg 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: For one-third of last year, Westburg showed he belonged in the majors. His approach should naturally improve, but Jeremiah Jackson and Coby Mayo will nip at his heels for at-bats if his swing doesn’t hit the ground running. His average hit rate (1.724) and contact batting average (.351) put him on a path to hit over 25 home runs with some help in batting average.

Westburg’s counting stats hinge on his ability to lock down a full-time starting job for 150 games. The latter part of his equation suggests he's overpriced in the early draft season based on potential opportunity, not talent.

3B9 – Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds (NFBC ADP – 137)

Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte (16) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over his six seasons in the minors, Marte hit .280 with 305 runs, 58 home runs, 256 RBIs, and 86 steals over 1,623 at-bats. His walk rate (10.8%) was an asset every year, while his strikeout rate (20.0%) has been better than league average. He has had only 239 at-bats of experience at AAA (.259/42/4/32/12).

His 2024 season was cut short due to an 80-game suspension for taking PEDs. As a result, Marte turned in empty stats over 229 at-bats (.210/24/4/18/9) with the Reds. He was a forgotten man in the 2025 draft season, leading to him starting the year in the minors. Cincinnati called him up on April 9th after losing Matt McClain to an injury.

Marte flashed over eight games late in April (16-for-34 with six runs, three home runs, 16 RBIs, and three stolen bases), but the Reds lost him for two months, seven days later, due to an oblique injury. Over his final 71 games, he hit .255 over 271 at-bats with 35 runs, 11 home runs, 34 RBIs, and six steals.

His exit velocity (88.5), hard-hit rate (36.3%), and barrel rate (36.3%) need work. Marte had a favorable HR/FB rate (15.4%), aided by his pull-swing path (46.9%). He upped his launch angle (12.7) and flyball rate (35.7%) slightly. His approach (strikeout rate – 23.6% and walk rate – 4.4%) trailed his minor league career. Marte had empty power vs. left-handed pitching (.232/8/1/14/1 over 95 at-bats).

Noelvi Marte 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Based on expected playing time and his balanced skill set, Marte probably should be drafted before Jordan Westburg. His minor league resume and improved success last year suggest his next step is a .270/75/25/20 player. On the downside, his approach did go south over the final two months of 2025 (eight walks and 58 strikeouts over 204 plate appearances).

Reds should give Marte every day at-bats in the outfield, with a reasonable chance to hit in a favorable part of the batting order. Not quite a slam dunk, but there is enough in his profile to put him in the breakout category in 2026. He must improve his approach and solve lefties to reach impact status.

Should You Draft Jordan Westburg or Noelvi Marte in 2026 Fantasy Baseball?

Westburg’s batted-ball gains hint at a 25-homer season, but his fantasy value is fragile if the Orioles deploy a platoon or shift him down the lineup. Marte has the clearer runway to volume and a true five-category growth path, making him the better bet for managers chasing a middle-round breakout.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: