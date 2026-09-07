Fantasy Football's 2026 All-Sleeper Team: The Best Late-Rounds Draft Picks at ADP

"Sleepers Win Championship." I'm thinking about branding that saying. It is a factual statement. In 2025, many leagues were won on the heels of Rico Dowdle, Kenneth Gainwell, and Harold Fannin Jr. If you can find just one single late-round draft pick who becomes an every-week starter, the net returns far exceed any draft pick you can make in the first round.

When I run the numbers, weigh risk, and pop it out of the oven, here is what I get: The 2026 Sleeper Team of the Year.

QB — Baker Mayfield

The Buccaneers truly had such a weird season. Mayfield dealt with an array of injuries, the AC joint strain being the one I most chalk up to a down year. In fact, over the four weeks following that injury, Mayfield threw for 22 yards less per game.

The 2026 season was also affected by the midseason injury of Emeka Egbuka. Pre-injury, Egbuka averaged over 20 PPR fantasy points per game. Post-injury, it dropped to 8.1

Mayfield still managed to finish as the QB12 in 2025. The year prior, he was the QB4. Yes, Mayfield has been unhappy with his contract situation, but that makes him all the more hungry to prove his skills are up to par.

RB — Jordan Mason

One of my hot takes for 2026 is that by the end of 2026, Mason will become the Vikings' workhorse running back. We will trump Aaron Jones and run away with the honor. Four years younger than his contemporary, Mason has shown efficiency metrics far better than Jones's. Click here to read more on that backfield battle.

RB — Jonah Coleman

At cost, Coleman is among my lowest risk-rated players in all of 2026 fantasy football. Coleman is up to RB49 in ADP and still not high enough. Fan sentiment obviously agrees with the Coleman hype, having risen roughly 10 spots in ADP since the start of the preseason.

Simply put, JK Dobbins has never played an entire NFL season. He has endured endless injuries, and Sean Payton has vocally stated that Coleman was drafted as a scheme fit. Clearly drafted with low confidence in RJ Harvey to be Denver's lead back, it is only a matter of time before Coleman has a nice chunk of this early-down offense.

WR — De'Zhaun Stribling

Draftsharks.com lists Mike Evans as a "High" injury risk, set to miss an average of 2.4 games. Christian Kirk begins 2026 on the IR. Ricky Pearsall's season is done, and George Kittle is coming back early from his ACL recovery.

The opportunity is going to be there for the 49ers' 33rd overall draft pick. Some have been said to have scouted Stribling among the top-3 wide receivers in this past draft. All he does at camp is impress. Especially in dynasty formats, you are looking at the potential future WR1 of Kyle Shanahan's perennially high-rated offense.

WR — Jalen Nailor

WR64 in ADP is quite low for a player who may be his team's WR1. Nailor will gapingly trail Brock Bowers, the Raiders' No. 1 pass-catcher. However, there is a strong case that Nailor is the better pick than Tre Tucker.

Across 2024-25, Nailor averaged 15.1 yards per reception. He has also scored 10 touchdowns, or 5 per season, and averaged over 400 yards per season as the Vikings' WR3. In 2026, I view Nailoras as very low-risk, with the only way up being Las Vegas. It is rare to draft beyond WR60 and find a likely WR1 on any given football team.

FLEX — Ryan Flournoy

The Cowboys love themselves, Cowboys Ryan Flournoy, as the numbers tell us why. PFF rated Flournoy as the 15th-best wide receiver across 81 qualified15th-best in 2025. He has 29 first downs gained, or 73% of all his catches going to move the sticks. He averaged 5.0 yards after the catch and fed Dak Prescott a 111.8 passer rating when targeted.

In 2025, the Cowboys ranked 2nd in passing yards per game (266.3). Keeping the same offense in place, they can easily lead the NFL in 2026, doing so at upwards of 280 passing yards per game. I would argue that Flournoy is the best wide receiver handcuff in fantasy football. Should Pickens or Lamb go down, the team trusts Flournoy enough that a target share beyond 25% is not so much surprising as it is expected.

TE — Chig Okonkwo

In 2024, Jayden Daniels had Zach Ertz finish as the TE7, doing so at age 34. Let me now tell you why Okonkwo has a higher ceiling with much more talent.

Oknokwo averaged 6.1 YAC/Reception in 2025. Ertz averaged 2.8 in 2024. In those respective seasons, Okonkwo broke 6 tackles while Ertz broke zero. He is far more athletic, and the team signs Okonkwo with that in mind. I know it is a new offensive coordinator, but Daniels shall feed Okonkwo to upside beyond his TE23 ADP.

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