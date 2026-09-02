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Startup Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Jahmyr Gibbs Sits Atop the Running Back Position

Jahmyr Gibbs is the top running back to target when starting a dynasty fantasy football league. Who else rounds out our top 150 dynasty rankings ahead of the 2026 NFL season?
Skyler Carlin|
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Cincinnati BengalsDetroit LionsSeattle SeahawksAtlanta FalconsLos Angeles Rams

Dynasty fantasy football leagues require a different approach than standard leagues. When drafting in a dynasty startup, it’s vital to find a balance between taking players who can help you win immediately and long term.

Everyone deploys a different strategy in dynasty leagues, whether it be prioritizing younger players with the future in mind or focusing on veteran players in hopes it leads to instant results. For those taking part in a dynasty startup league before the 2026 NFL season kicks off, here are our top 150 dynasty fantasy football rankings for PPR formats.

Top 150 Overall Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings

Within the first 50 rankings, those are the players you want to build your dynasty roster around. Finding a combination of young players who have already proven to be studs in fantasy football can give you a massive edge.

Players ranked 51-100 are a mixture of experience and upside. Some of the players with upside do have some concerns attached to them, though.

To round out the rankings, there is a combination of veterans and unproven talent available. Taking shots on both can give you a nice, balanced roster to begin your dynasty league.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, 2026 Fantasy Football
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) catches a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
  1. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, CIN
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
  3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA
  4. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
  5. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
  7. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
  8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
  9. Jeremiyah Love, RB, ARI
  10. Ashton Jeanty, RB, LV
  11. Drake London, WR, ATL
  12. Malik Nabers, WR, NYG
  13. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
  14. Brock Bowers, TE, LV
  15. Nico Collins, WR, HOU
  16. De’Von Achane, RB, MIA
  17. James Cook III, RB, BUF
  18. Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC
  19. Trey McBride, TE, ARI
  20. George Pickens, WR, DAL
  21. Chris Olave, WR, NO
  22. Colston Loveland, TE, CHI
  23. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL
  24. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
  25. Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB
  26. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR
  27. Kenneth Walker III, RB, KC
  28. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
  29. Drake Maye, QB, NE
  30. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
  31. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
  32. Luther Burden III, WR, CHI
  33. Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC
  34. Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS
  35. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
  36. Jaylen Waddle, WR, DEN
  37. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
  38. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE
  39. A.J. Brown, WR, NE
  40. Carnell Tate, WR, TEN
  41. Chase Brown, RB, CIN
  42. Caleb Williams, QB, CHI
  43. Rome Odunze, WR, CHI
  44. Makai Lemon, WR, PHI
  45. Jordyn Tyson, WR, NO
  46. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
  47. Tyler Warren, TE, IND
  48. Jadarian Price, RB, SEA
  49. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
  50. Tucker Kraft, TE, GB
  51. Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI
  52. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
  53. Jameson Williams, WR, DET
  54. Rashee Rice, WR, KC
  55. Christian Watson, WR, GB
  56. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC
  57. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
  58. Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, ATL
  59. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE
  60. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
  61. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC
  62. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, NO
  63. Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE
  64. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET
  65. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR
  66. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI
  67. Brock Purdy, QB, SF
  68. Bo Nix, QB, DEN
  69. Javonte Williams, RB, DAL
  70. Parker Washington, WR, JAC
  71. Bucky Irving, RB, TB
  72. KC Concepcion, WR, CLE
  73. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
  74. Derrick Henry, RB, BAL
  75. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
  76. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC
  77. Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG
  78. Alec Pierce, WR, IND
  79. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
  80. Cam Skattebo, RB, NYG
  81. D’Andre Swift, RB, CHI
  82. DK Metcalf, WR, PIT
  83. Michael Wilson, WR, ARI
  84. Josh Downs, WR, IND
  85. Jordan Love, QB, GB
  86. Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF
  87. Isaiah Likely, TE, NYG
  88. Jared Goff, QB, DET
  89. DJ Moore, WR, BUF
  90. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC
  91. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, PIT
  92. Davante Adams, WR, LAR
  93. Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, TEN
  94. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, NYJ
  95. Xavier Worthy, WR, KC
  96. Mike Evans, WR, SF
  97. Denzel Boston, WR, CLE
  98. David Montgomery, RB, HOU
  99. Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB
  100. Jayden Reed, WR, GB
  101. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
  102. Matthew Golden, WR, GB
  103. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT
  104. Jalen Coker, WR, CAR
  105. George Kittle, TE, SF
  106. Blake Corum, RB, LAR
  107. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
  108. Kyler Murray, QB, MIN
  109. Fernando Mendoza, QB, LV
  110. Romeo Doubs, WR, NE
  111. Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL
  112. Brenton Strange, TE, JAC
  113. C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU
  114. De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, SF
  115. Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR
  116. Malik Willis, QB, MIA
  117. Josh Jacobs, RB, GB
  118. Baker Mayfield, QB, TB
  119. RJ Harvey, RB, DEN
  120. Tyler Shough, QB, NO
  121. Kyle Monangai, RB, CHI
  122. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, NYJ
  123. Terrance Ferguson, TE, LAR
  124. Jonah Coleman, RB, DEN
  125. Jakobi Meyers, WR, JAC
  126. Cam Ward, QB, TEN
  127. Rico Dowdle, RB, PIT
  128. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
  129. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR
  130. Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF
  131. Chig Okonkwo, TE, WAS
  132. Sam Darnold, QB, SEA
  133. Antonio Williams, WR, WAS
  134. Jalen McMillan, WR, TB
  135. Daniel Jones, QB, IND
  136. Rashid Shaheed, WR, SEA
  137. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, TB
  138. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, LAC
  139. Pat Bryant, WR, DEN
  140. Chris Bell, WR, MIA
  141. AJ Barner, TE, SEA
  142. Juwan Johnson, TE, NO
  143. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, GB
  144. Rachaad White, RB, WAS
  145. Adonai Mitchell, WR, NYJ
  146. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS
  147. Emmett Johnson, RB, KC
  148. Jordan Mason, RB, MIN
  149. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ARI
  150. Woody Marks, RB, HOU
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Skyler Carlin
SKYLER CARLIN

Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.

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